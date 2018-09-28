HARVEST SERVICE: The Harvest Thanksgiving will be held on Sunday, October 7 including a Bring and Share lunch in Bishopstone Parish Hall.

DONATION: An anonymous donation has been gratefully received doubling the amount raised at the recent Flower Festival and Exhibition held in St Andrew’s Church.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Volunteers are still needed for September and October.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags