HARVEST THANKSGIVING: The Harvest Thanksgiving will be held on Sunday, including a Bring and Share lunch in Bishopstone Parish Hall. St Andrew’s Church will be supporting St James’ Trust with fresh vegetables and St Anne’s Trust Homeless Centre in Brighton with tinned and non-perishable foods. Donations welcome either on Saturday morning or at the Harvest Services at 8am, 10.15am and 6pm.

BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is on Sunday October 21 from 10am to noon. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Volunteers are still needed.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.