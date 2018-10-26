VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Volunteers are still needed for November and December.

ALL SAINTS’ DAY: Is on Thursday, November 1, when there will be a 10am Eucharist at St Andrew’s Church. There will also be a 10am Eucharist on Friday, November 2, All Souls’ Day.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.