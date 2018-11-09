VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Volunteers are still needed for November and December.

A WHIST DRIVE: Is on Saturday, November 17 starting at 7.30pm in Bishopstone Parish Hall (£2.50 admission fee including refreshments). You do not need a partner or be an expert to enjoy this light-hearted evening. This event raises money for Bishopstone Parish Hall.

TALK: Luke Barber will give a talk entitled A Window on Tide Mills on Saturday, November 24 at 7.30pm in Bishopstone Parish Hall. Tickets costing £8 include interval refreshments and are now available from Angie’s Newsagents, Claremont Road. The talk will include the Sussex Archaeological Society’s exploratory field surveys at Tide Mills on the site of an 18th century environmentally-friendly tide-operated mill. This event is in aid of the Willett Trust.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.