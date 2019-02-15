WHIST DRIVE: A Whist Drive is on Saturday, February 16 starting at 7.30pm in Bishopstone Parish Hall (£2.50 admission fee including refreshments). You do not need a partner or be an expert to enjoy this light-hearted evening. This event raises money for Bishopstone Parish Hall.

BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is from 10am to noon on Sunday February 17. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors on Wednesdays and Saturdays this year. Volunteers still needed.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.