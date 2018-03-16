YES, I AM BACK: Thank you to everyone who has been kind enough to enquire about me after my fall and subsequent operation. I am pleased to say that thanks to starting physio I am beginning to get some use of my arm and shoulder back again. It will be a long journey but with the love and support of family friends and you it will be good again.

JUMBLE: The Burwash Guides and Brownies are holding one of their popular jumble sales tomorrow, Saturday, in the village hall from 2.30pm. Stalls will include jumble, good as new, books and toys, bric-a-brac, cakes and produce and a raffle and tombola. Do go along and see if you can find a bargain. Any items for donation call Jackie on 01435 882196.

LENT LUNCH: This years Lent lunch is being held on Thursday in Burwash Village Hall from noon to 2pm. This is being held by Christ the King Catholic Church and St Bartholomew’s. Entry is £5 a head for tasty soup and crusty bread. Everyone is welcome and all proceeds will go to Medecins san frontiers, and their life saving work with children in Yemen.

QUIZ: There is another postal quiz out, this time to raise money for the Get Together Christmas Lunch for senior members of our three villages. These lunches are funded and organised by a group of volunteers who appreciate any help with raising the money. Each quiz is £2 and consist of 100 general knowledge questions the answers of which all begin with the letter M. A cash prize for the winner. Entries should be returned by April 10. To get a copy please send £2 and a stamped addressed envelope to Mary Taylor, Spring Lane Burwash TN19 7HU.

BINGO: The next prize bingo afternoon will be held on Sunday March 25 in the village hall from 2.30pm. We were asked to organise this by 12 year old Callum Swaine to raise funds for Raystede Animal Centre. A fun filled afternoon for the whole family with lots of great prizes. If you would like to donate a prize please call 01435 882107.

NOT TOO MUCH: This time but I hope as I get back into this there will be more. If you or your club/group have an event or something they would like mentioned please get in touch by email at martbarrytaylor@hotmail.co.uk or telephone 01435 882107. Thank you.