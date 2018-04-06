SPRING SHOW: Tomorrow, Saturday, the Burwash and District Horticultural Society are holding are holding the annual Spring Show. Entries should have been in by yesterday so I hope you haven’t left it too long. The event is being held in the sports pavilion at the Swan Meadow Playing Fields, Ham Lane. Staging the exhibits take place from 9am and 11am, then the judges will have their work to do deciding on the winning exhibits. Visitors can go along from 2.15pm. Entry is free but there will be a raffle and refreshments to buy. Good luck to all the entrants.

KIPLING: Burwash Parish Council have agreed to a proposal for a bronze statue of author Rudyard Kipling seated on a bench in the village High Street. The bench will also be in bronze. They will be looking to the public to help fund it. To find out more why not go along to the Internet Cafe tomorrow, Saturday, between 10am and 1pm. You will get a chance to meet the artist Victoria Atkinson too. If you are unable to join them but would like to know more email MaryClark1@btinternet.com and she will send you the details.

DINNER: The village hall will be the venue of the East Sussex B Team, Short Mat Bowls tomorrow, Saturday, evening. Forty-two players and umpires and their guests will sit down to enjoy a delicious three course meal with coffee. The B team have had one of their most successful seasons of reach to years, also helping out with players for the A team when needed. We will be extending thanks to several people who’s help has been invaluable this season again. Hope everyone has a great time.

FLOWERS: The Burwash and District Flower Arrangement Club will be holding their spring meeting on Monday in the Burwash Village Hall at 2.15pm. Their demonstrator will be Angela Merryfield working to the title Floral Symphony - Time for a Change. Everyone is very welcome to go along, non-members £5 including tea. The very clever demonstrators can do such beautiful arrangements, and with all the beauty of the spring flowers this should be really special.

BLG: The members of the Burwash Ladies Group will also meet this week. They too will be in the village hall on Wednesday at 2.15pm. Their speaker will be Amanda White a boots beautician. They welcome new members and each month the also have a day out.

AFTER EIGHT: The Burwash Common After Eight Club will also meet on Wednesday. They will be in the Pavilion in Burwash Common from 8pm. This is to be an open meeting for their friends family and guests and anyone who wishes to go along. Forward planning the club will be holding their annual charity coffee morning on Saturday May 12. Do go along on Wednesday though.

BOWLS: The Burwash Short Mat Bowls Club have come to the end of the latest season playing in the Wealden League Division One. At present they stand in second place with just a couple of matches left to be played. They continue to meet on Monday evenings for club roll up night, playing friendly games and club cup matches. They will be holding the AGM on Tuesday April 24. On Monday they will be playing for the Pegeric Cup, which was presented to the club back in 1991 by the first chairman and captain the late Eric Godley.