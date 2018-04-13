RACE NIGHT: The Burwash Common and Burwash Weald Residents Association are holding another of their great Race Nights tomorrow, Saturday, in the Burwash Common Pavilion. The fun begins at 7.30pm. Always an enjoyable event, why not go along and have a relaxing fun filled evening. The licences bar will be open.

AGM: The Burwash playing field association invite you all yo go along to their annual general meeting on Wednesday evening. It is being held in the Pavilion at Swan Meadow in Ham Lane at 8pm. Swan Meadow belongs to Burwash and is managed by a dedicated band of volunteers. Do go along and give your support, make suggestions for future of the the field. Hear how you can help, especially at their annual summer fair when the volunteers work so hard to raise funds for the enormous upkeep of the field and surrounding area, ie hedges verges car park children’s play area etc.

NSY CLUB: The members of the Not So Young club enjoyed a great story telling of Naval Commander Roger Paine last month, who had them all laughing from the start. The club enjoy some great afternoons hearing about the lives of others that they can only guess at. This month they will hear about Wartime evacuation to America. I didn’t realise this had happened, my knowledge of evacuation meant London children going to the West Country for safety. The meeting will take place on Thursday afternoon at 2.15pm. New members to this lively over 60’s group are very welcome.

BATEMAN’S: There is always something going on at Bateman’s, the home of author Rudyard Kipling. Owned by the National Trust this beautiful place is open to the public every day. They often have special events most of which are in the beautiful gardens and surrounding area. Starting on Monday until May 20 is a Birds and Bees Nature Trail. Takes place from 10am to 4pm and costs £3. Normal entry fees apply. For more details call Bateman’s on 01435 882302.