LOVE BURWASH: Last Saturday volunteers got together and spent some of their time going around our three villages and sprucing them up for spring. Wearing hi visibility jackets, young and old made a great job of clearing weeds and undergrowth, washing down sign posts, picking up litter and many other jobs that have made a big difference in how our villages look. Well done everyone and thank you very much.

BOWLS: Last Sunday the Burwash Short Mat Bowls Club had a fabulous day playing in a round robin tournament for their Memorial Cup. The club was also celebrating their 27th birthday so instead of a minutes silence after the roll call of passed members they did a round of applause as a thank you to them for being instrumental in the beginning a club we all enjoy. Once the games got underway there was a lot of competitiveness, but also a lot of laughs too. Each entrant played four games, receiving points for a win, draw and one for each end won. We all enjoyed a delicious hot lunch with naughty desserts. At the end of the day the winner was Mary Taylor BEM, with president Stephen Trew the runner up. They were awarded their prizes by Barry Taylor. Stephen then awarded to other cups that had been played for through the year. Mary Groombridge trophy, Men’s singles Barry Taylor beat Chris Ryan, The President’ cup, ladies singles Mary Taylor beat Angela Marden, Pegeric Cup mixed singles, won by Barry Taylor who beat Chris Ryan. Drawn Pairs Shield winners Mary Taylor and Keith Marden beat Nigel Freud and Keith Wood. Finally the Gavin Wood salver played for every Monday evening over the year, was won by Alan Green with Margaret Waterhouse runner up. The club is now on it’s summer break and returns in September.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: St Bartholomew’s church are holding their flower festival this weekend. The colours of God’s rainbow the festival begins tonight, Friday, at 7pm, entry £10 to include drinks, canapés and background music. Tomorrow, Saturday, free entry from 10am to 4pm with morning coffee and afternoon tea on sale. Saturday evening is a music concert. Entry £5 includes wine and canapés. On Sunday free entry from 11am. Closing at 5pm for Evensong. On Monday free entry from10am closing at 4pm. For further details contact Shirley Viney on shirley@bowzell.co.uk or Vicky Patterson on thymeplace@gmail.com

LADIES: The Burwash Ladies Group will have their May meeting on Wednesday at 2.15pm in the village hall. Each month the group enjoy an interesting talk, this one is by Erik Rees a Graphologist, followed by tea. They also have an outing, sometimes visiting places they have heard about at their meeting, sometimes just for the enjoyment of being out and enjoying each other’s company. They are always happy to welcome new members and visitors at their meetings, so please do go along and join them. AFTER EIGHT: The Burwash Common After Eight Club will be meeting on Wednesday in the Burwash Common Pavilion at 8pm. This an open evening so husbands and friends can join in a talk about Banksy. On Saturday May 12 they are holding their coffee morning in aid of three great charities. More details on that next week.

JUMBLE: The Burwash Guides and Brownies have rearranged their jumble sale which was cancelled in March because of the snow. It will now be held on Saturday May 12 in the village hall from 2.30pm. If you have any items of jumble, good as new, books and toys, cakes, bric-a-brac or raffle prize please contact Jackie Ashdown on 01435 882196.

TED CRADDOCK: It is with great sadness that I report that my lovely father Edward (Ted) Craddock (95) passed away last Friday. I know that many of you have fond memories of my dad who was a member of the Burwash fire brigade for over thirty years. He worked for Burnt House Farm chicken farm for over thirty five years despite only going there temporarily, delivering chicken around the local villages. He was a great cricketer and played for Burwash for many years. He enjoyed a day at the races, playing bingo and being with his family. He leaves behind his wife of 70 years Eileen, six children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.