FLOWERS: I am amazed at how clever the ladies of the flower guild are. The arrangements at the St Bartholomew’s The colours of God’s Rainbow, flower festival were truly a magnificent sight. From the wild gardens to the artfully arranged they were just glorious. Guild leader Diana Workman told me that she was delighted that the ladies had seen her vision for the flowers and got it as she imagined it would look. The four day festival saw many visitors. One lady told me she had been four times to try taking it all in. The display on the font was lovely, some of the simplest arrangements were very pretty. The altars and aisles were all tastefully done. Well done to all who had a hand in it’s creation.

QUIZ: The next monthly quiz evening at the Burwash Common Pavilion is being held this evening, Friday, from 8pm. Teams of six are invited to join the fun of this general knowledge quiz evening. Entry is £2 per person and is returned as prize money. The licences bar will be open and supper can be purchased. To enter a team call Karol Richardson on 01435 883318.

COFFEE: The ladies of the Burwash Common After Eight Club are holding a charity coffee morning in the Burwash Common Pavilion tomorrow, Saturday, morning. The doors open at 10am until 12.30pm. The stalls will include cakes, plants, tombola, a raffle and bric-a-brac as well coffee and cakes. All proceeds will be split between Admiral Nurses, First Responders and Prostrate Cancer Research. Do go along and support them.

JUMBLE: Also tomorrow, Saturday, the Burwash District Brownies and Guides will be holding one of their popular jumble sales. It will be in the village hall from 2.30pm until 4pm. They will have the usual stalls of jumble, bric-a-brac, books and toys and cakes. A tombola and a raffle will also be run. You are all welcome to go along.

AGM: The Burwash Common and Weald Playing Fields Association will be holding their annual general meeting on Monday evening in the Burwash Common Pavilion at 7.30pm. You are all welcome to go along to support and make suggestions for the future of the playing field and Pavilion. Call Claudette Neville 01435 883043 if you would like to know more.

MEETING: The Burwash branch of the Royal British Legion are holding a meeting on Monday evening at The Rose and Crown in Ham Lane at 8pm. Everyone is welcome to go along. You do not have to be a member to attend. Not all the members were in the armed forces but have an interest in the work that the Legion do in the local area. Please call Fred Marshall on 01435 884298 for more information.

NSY: The Burwash Not So Young Club have their May meeting on Thursday afternoon at 2.15pm in the village hall. Local Television heroine Hilary Stewart will talk about Post Production supervision for TV drama. This lively club for the over 60’s enjoy a wide variety of talks and outings etc and welcome new members both male and female. Visitors are also welcome to go along.

BATEMAN’S: There is lots to join in with at Bateman’s, the home of the late Rudyard Kipling. Now owned by the National Trust, they have some very enjoyable events arranged. Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday is the Just So Weekend, when you can join them to celebrate Kipling’s Just So stories. There is also still time to enjoy the Birds and Bees Trail which ends on May 20. You can explore some of the nature around the Bateman’s. The birds and bees trail trail is £3.