COFFEE: The After Eight Club charity coffee morning, that was held in the Burwash Common Pavilion was also well attended. The organisers of this popular event work hard to make it fun and successful. Not sure how much has been raised but the money will be split between Admiral Nurses for dementia care at home, First Responders and Prostrate cancer research. Well done to everyone for their hard work and thank you to all those who supported them.

JUMBLE: Despite the inclement weather and other events being held last Saturday, the Brownie and Guide jumble sale was also well attended. Group leader Jackie Ashdown told me she was delighted with the result as she had been expecting such a good turn out., when the doors were open the queue was down the slope to the road. She would like to thank all those who went along and bought well, especially visitors from out of the village. She is also very grateful to everyone who gave their time to man the stalls. All the proceeds will go their funds.

FLOWERS: Trudy and Vicky would like to invite you to the official opening of their new partnership in The Flower House. They have been busy redecorating and rearranging the shop, they also serve tea/coffee and this will be available too. The would delighted to see you any time between 9am and 2pm. We wish them both every success for the future. COFFEE MORNING: St Bartholomew’s Church invite to their monthly coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am until noon. Coffee and cake, with books to browse, friendly chat with friendly people. Each coffee morning is for a designated charity. You are all welcome to go along.

PARTY: To be part of the a celebrations for the Royal Wedding on Saturday, there is to be a party in the park, Swan Meadow playing fields in Ham Lane. You are welcome to take your own picnic and chairs to join in the fun. All ages are invited to go along. There will be a bouncy castle for the children and competition for the best Crown. Refreshments will be available and any donations of cake will be gratefully received. The party is from noon until 4pm. Please note, there will be no parking on the field on the day. There is also to be a Street Party in Vicarage Road Burwash Common, from 3pm to 6pm. Unfortunately I don’t have any other details about this one.

TED CRADDOCK: The family are very grateful to everyone who has sent the lovely messages of condolence. We are having a service for him on Tuesday at 2pm in St Bartholomew’s Church. We would be delighted to see you there. Donations in his memory to The Burwash Playing Fields via Waterhouse Funeral Directors.