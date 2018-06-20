GARDENS: Last week the beautiful gardens at Elphicks we’re open to the public to raise money in the open garden scheme and Burwash Village Hall. Despite the weathers best attempt to put a damper on the event it was well attended. Thursday saw just a few brave to showers but the sun came out for Friday and many people decided to visit. Well done to Lorna and Yuti Chernerovsky on all your hard work getting the gardens looking their best and thank you to everyone who helped and made cakes. A total of £376 was made for the garden scheme and £243 on refreshments for the village hall.

SUDEP EVENT: Tonight, Friday, there will be a special event hosted by Sew Lovely by Jilly and The Bear at 7pm in the Bear. This Ladies Charity Night is being held to raise awareness of SUDEP action, making every epilepsy death count. There will be lots of small businesses including children’s books, The Flower House, Jo Rodgers Cakes, Sarah Tate photography and so many more. There are some great raffle prizes to be won too.

HIDDEN GARDENS: There is another chance to visit some of those gardens hidden from the High Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm until 5pm. Eight of these delightful gardens will be open for the National garden scheme. Refreshments with cream teas will be available at the Swan Meadow playing fields, and there is plenty of room to park on the field in Ham Lane. To find out more visit the website www.burwashopengardens.org.uk POPPIES: There is another session of knitting and crocheting poppies to decorate the village in commemoration of the end of WW1. This next session is being held tomorrow, Saturday, at 3.30pm until 5pm. at the Rose and Crown. All you need is a crochet hook, there will be someone there to show you how to make them and they will supply the wool. This is such a fabulous idea and the village will look wonderful.

PRIZE BINGO: The next charity prize bingo afternoon is being held on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm. Doors open at 2pm. This is a great fun event that whole families can enjoy. We have some amazing prizes and are always grateful for your donations. Call Mary on 01435 882107 or bring them on the day. There will be some delicious home made cakes for refreshments, entry is free, each book costs £1 with extra flyers and a raffle. All the proceeds will go to Cancer Research in conjunction with Nina Davis doing the race for life. We look forward to seeing you all there.

HEARING RESOURCE: On Thursday Burwash will have a visit from the Hearing Resource Centre in partnership with Adult Social Care, providing mobile help for the deaf and hard of hearing. The mobile van will be in the Bear car park from10.30am until 3.30pm. There is wheelchair access and representatives from both East Sussex hearing resource centre and adult social care will be on hand to help and advise your on any of your hearing problems. Having used this myself I can vouch for their kindness and caring.

MEETING: You are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of The Burwash Community Fund on Thursday at The Bear at 7.30pm. The meeting would like to hear your ideas for community events, so if you have some good ideas why not go along. Recently two enterprising young mums organise a party in the playing fields at short notice to celebrate the marriage of Harry and Meghan, it was well attended and a great success, what else could they do with more planning time. These are the type of people the meeting would be delighted to have on board. Call Helena Keep on 01435 882183 or Rod Clifton 883656 for more information on the group.