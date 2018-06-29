BINGO: It was a really fun afternoon last Sunday at the charity prize bingo. Lots of new faces came and joined in to win one of the amazing prizes which ranged from wine, chocolates, cakes, hampers packed with groceries, vegetables, fruit, the makings for a delicious salad or a pamper hamper. There were prizes for the children including an enormous water pistol. I have to say that the children were extremely well behaved, some really good parenting there I think, well done to both parents and children, it was good to see them all there. The refreshments were delicious baked by sisters Nina and Becci Davis. Nina thanked everyone for coming, saying she felt Cancer touched so many lives and that raising money for Cancer Research was important. She will be joining thousands of others in a weeks time in the race for life. You can sponsor her on her just giving page on Facebook or contact me. We gave Nina a further £330 from the bingo to add to her sponsorship. Thank you, it was a fantastic amount.

GARDENS: Thank you to those who so kindly opened their gardens on Saturday in National Garden Scheme. The weather was just perfect for a leisurely stroll through the village and admire these hidden treasures. There were plenty of visitors to make it worth the hard work of getting the gardens into shape, and they are all different. We hope you enjoyed your time with us.

STROLL: The July Strollers walk will take place on Wednesday morning. These gentle walks over the beautiful Burwash countryside are a great way to enjoy the fresh air with family and friends. Iron Jenner will be delighted for you to join him as he leads you over the network of public footpaths in our three villages. Are you new to the village, what better way to make new friends and learn your way around. The walk will leave the Bear car park at 9am. And usually last for about three hours.

WHIST: Do you enjoy playing cards, wish you could join like minded people, then why not come along to the next Whist drive evening at the Burwash village hall on Thursday. Play begins at 7pm with 20 hands of cards. We have a raffle and enjoy some delicious refreshments in the style of a help yourself finger buffet. Prizes are awarded to the highest scoring lady and gentleman, and the second highest scorers. There is also a fun booby prizes for the lowest scorers. Entry which includes the food is £4 a person. You don’t need to come with a partner although it would be good to see them too. For more information call Shirley Viney 01435 882497 or Mary Taylor 882107. Or just come along a warm welcome is guaranteed.

SCOUTS: The 1st Burwash and Etchingham Scout Group is thriving group with plenty of children in The Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers, but they are still looking for will people to help with the running of all the groups. The group is desperately seeking a Group Scout leader, also a scout leader. Perhaps you were in the scouts yourself and thank you could give them some of the experiences you had. Tomorrow the group will be painting their scout head quarters in the car park and carry out an audit of their equipment. They would be pleased of your help. But this could also be an opportunity to talk to them about the positions they need to fill.

WALKING FOOTBALL: Burwash Walking Football is looking for new members to go along and join them. Perhaps you were a footballer and can no longer play but still want to do something to keep moving, then maybe this is for you. They are at present aged from 51 to 71 years, and have a lot of fun. It is one of the fastest growing sports in the country. They meet on the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of each month at the Burwash Swan Meadow playing fields at 7pm, but also hope to mix it up with some sessions at Burwash Common playing fields. If you would like to take part or to know more about this, call Steve Mintram on 01435 882444. He will tell you where they will be too.