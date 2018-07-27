THEATRE: Last Friday evening Burwash was lucky enough to have The Rude Mechanical Theatre Company entertain us. Despite the earlier rain the weather was warm and dry and the audience was once again treated to an amazing performance. This time they performed Oberon’s Cure and, as usual, was excellently acted by just a handful of players, it was colourful, ribald and very funny. Well done to the Rudes for yet again giving such professional performance. Look forward to having you back next year.

DEFIBRILLATOR: Tomorrow, Saturday, there is to be another morning of training in the use of the defibrillator, which is to be found at the entrance to the village hall. This is your chance to go along from 10 am to noon and learn how you might be able to save a life. The defibrillator was purchased by our local Age Concern and they provide these courses free of charge annually when the battery is checked. Please do go along, as someone said, the worst you can do is nothing. Tea and coffee will be available.

FLOWER SHOW: Tomorrow, Saturday, the Burwash and District Horticultural Society are holding their annual Summer Show. Exhibits will include flowers, vegetables, fruit, cookery, photography, flower arrangements and children’s classes. Visitors are welcome to go along to the Pavilion, Ham Lane, just off the high street, at 2.15pm until 4pm, to see the exhibits and who the winners are. Entry is free but there will be a raffle and refreshments. Good luck to all those who are entering exhibits.

WALK: The walk for strollers will be held on Wednesday morning. Always held on the first Monday of each month the walks are aimed at gentle stroll rather than a trek. Iron Jenner would loved to have you join him as he guides the walkers around the village footpaths. Delightful scenery, great company and fresh air. Please take plenty of water with you if the weather continues to be very warm. The walk will begin at 9am leaving from the Bear car park.

WHIST: The August Whist evening will be held on Thursday at Burwash Village Hall from 7pm. This is a fun evening for players of all abilities. We welcome players from around the area, not just from Burwash. It costs £4 per person for 20 hands of cards and light refreshments. There is also a raffle. Prizes are given to both the highest and second highest scoring man and lady and the lowest. You do not need a partner to be able to play with us. For more information call Shirley Viney on 01435 882497 or Mary Taylor on 882107. There is free parking in the church car par opposite the hall.