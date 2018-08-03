AFTER EIGHT CLUB: The ladies from the Burwash Common After Eight Club are to make ceramic poppies to commemorate the fallen of Burwash Weald and Burwash Common in WW1. This will take place on Tuesday with the help of local potter Mary Clark. They will paint them on August 27. Dozens of knitted poppies have already been made by the industrious people of our village. If you want to help call Jan McCartney on 01435 882117.

BLG: The Burwash Ladies Group will be meeting on Wednesday for their summer meeting. This group enjoy a wide variety of talks and entertaining afternoons once a month on the second Wednesday of each month usually at the village hall. They also enjoy an outing each month to various places around the county. If you would like to join them or to know more call Priscilla Rawlings on 01435 882034.

FAIR: The committee of the annual Burwash Summer Fair are busy making plans for this years fair which will be held at the Burwash playing fields on August Bank holiday Monday. They would be very grateful for volunteers who would be will I go to man a stall or help with setting up and taking down stalls and gazebos etc before and after the event. If you can help please give Rod Clifton a call on 01435 883656, he will be delighted to hear from you. You should also call Rod if you would like to rent a pitch at the fair.

BATEMAN’S: Stuck for something to do with the children during the summer school break, then why not take them to Bateman’s and let them have a go at the Jungle Book Trail. They will get to play hide and seek as they look for some of the animals from the book by following the clues as to where they might be hiding. It is now everyday until September 3. From 10am to 4pm. Entry is £2.50 per child and there are prizes to be won.

Bateman’s are commemorating the end of WW1 this weekend and invite you to join them. Be transported back to the WW1 field camp complete with mess tent, field ambulance and much more. There will be re-enactments and craft activities throughout the day. This is a free event but normal admission applies with separate charges applying. This sounds light it would be a good event to visit.

BUS: The Battle bus runs every Friday leaving the Bear bus stop and travelling to Battle where it can deposit you at either end of Battle High Street. If you have a bus pass you can use this service free. For others a donation toward the cost of keeping this bus on the road would be appreciated. It leaves Burwash at 10.55am and gets back about 1.30pmish. If this community bus isn’t used we could lose it, so why not have a trip somewhere with more shops and businesses to browse.

BARBECUE: For some years now Pennie and Alan Howard have been raising funds and visiting The Ham Ham nursery school in The Gambia, West Africa. To continue with the fund raising they are having a barbecue in the Garden at Broomwood Farm, Borders Lane, Etchingham, on Sunday August 19 from 1 to 5pm. Tickets are £8 and includes burger and a drink and are available from Pennie now on 01580 819256. Borders Lane runs from Burwash to Etchingham cutting out the straight mile.

SUMMER SHOW: The Burwash Horticultural Society Summer Show, held on Saturday July 28 by the Burwash Horticultural Society, was another very successful event with 188 entries, slightly down on last year, covering flowers, vegetables, floral art, cookery and photography. The preceding many weeks of very hot weather made it difficult for people to find flowers and vegetables that were good enough to enter so it was remarkable that we in fact had so many excellent entries. There were some wonderful entries in the flowers particularly with dahlias and gladioli and some really outstanding vegetables. The judges commented on both the very high standard and numbers of entries. They were again impressed with the quality and the wide range of colour of the floral entries and the quality of the vegetable entries despite the weather and had a very hard job to pick out the winning exhibits. Both the cookery judge and the photography judge also commented on how difficult it was to select the winners from the many entries on show. There were some beautiful floral art displays and also some interesting cookery entries based on our World War One theme and some mouthwatering breads with the winning entry from Viv Wright baked in a barbecue as she had turned her AGA off. The photography classes also demonstrated the talent of the village photographers.

Richard Maude-Roxby, Chairman of the society commented, that it was very encouraging that, in spite of the preceding hot weather that affected the number of entries, we were able to put on such an excellent and interesting display for the visitors. Overall this was yet another very successful show the society had staged and hoped it would encourage even more members of the society to enter the shows next year.

Cup winners were: Tom Hook cup, highest points in vegetables, Jim Hillier; Geejay cup, best resident’s exhibit in vegetables, Peter Angove; Millfield Shield, winner of a Collection of Vegetables, Jim Hillier; Anne Neal cup, winner of best residents Collection of Vegetables, Pat Ayres; Harry Pope cup, best onion, Jim Hillier; Hornsby cup, most points in flowers, Richard Maude-Roxby; Popular Gardening cup, best exhibit in flowers, Irene Wraight; Eric Godley cup, highest points in dahlias, Richard Maude-Roxby; Burwash Horticultural Society Rose Bowl, Kath Mycock; Banksian Medal, most money won, Richard Maude-Roxby; Gordon cup, most points in Floral Art, Maggie Parker; Highlands Cup, best floral art exhibit, Molly Beauchamp; Porteus Plate, most points in cookery, Maggie Parker; Linden Plate, best exhibit in cookery, Tom Appleby; Akehurst cup, highest points in photography, Ijon Jenner; RS Streather cup, junior winner of class 61 in photography, Arthur Mitchell.