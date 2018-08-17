POPPIES: Two weeks ago I mentioned that the members of the After Eight Club had made lots of ceramic poppies to commemorate those who had lost their lives in the First World War. My article said that these were for Burwash Weald and Burwash Common, but in fact 32 are for there, the other 63 are to commemorate those from Burwash. This is a great idea and thank the club and Mary Clark our local potter for doing them.

FAIR: With just over a week to go until the August Bank Holiday Fair, which is on Monday August 27, the village is busy getting the final arrangements in place. The playing field fair committee are still looking for a few able bodies to man their stalls for them, especially the barbecue. If you can help in any way they would be pleased to hear from you. Can you help with setting up on the day or perhaps at the end to clear up. If you can please call Rod Clifton on 01435 883656. ROAD CLOSURE: We have had notice that the high street will be closed for a month to allow for the road to be resurfaced. It is to close from Tuesday August 28 from 8pm until 6am. During the day there will be traffic lights to allow for kerbing etc to be done. Those who park on the High Street are warned to find somewhere else to leave their cars otherwise they might be towed away. This is going to cause a major head ache for many of us as access will be limited but we all know this work needs to be done. They are to close the road from the top of Bateman’s Lane right through to the other side of The Rectory. Contact Highways if you need to know more. QUIZ: Tonight, Friday, is quiz night at the Pavilion in Burwash Common. This Pointless Quiz sounds like it will be a lot of fun. If you fancy having ago, book your team in now by calling Karol Richardson on 01435 883318. Entry is £2 per person and the money is returned as prize money. Burwash Beauties will be available in the interval and the licences bar will be open.