EXHIBITION: The Monday Painters would love to see you all at their annual exhibition tomorrow, Saturday. It is being held in the village hall from 10am until 4pm. On display will be a selection of the amazing pictures they have done over the last year, in all types of medium, oils, water colours etc. Some framed others not. Some of them will be for sale too, early shopping for Christmas? Entry and refreshments are free. Do go along and support this talented group.

BONFIRE: Burwash Bonfire Society are looking forward to seeing you all at their annual bonfire and firework display tomorrow, Saturday, evening. The evening kicks of at 6pm with a fancy dress competition at 6.30pm. There will be food and drink and live music to help the evening along. Please do not drive to the field as there is no parking on the field at this event. This is always a great event which is free entry with a donation bucket towards the cost of the evening.

SAINTS AND SAUSAGES: A fun evening is planned at the Burwash Rectory for Wednesday evening from 6pm to celebrate Halloween. Everyone from the Burwash, Burwash Weald, Burwash Common and Etchingham United Benefice is invited to go along. The evening sounds fun and will come to an end when the hot dogs have run out.

JUMBLE: The Burwash Brownies are holding another of their popular jumble sales on November 3. If you have any items to donate to the stalls, jumble, good as new, bric-a-brac, books, toys or cakes please call Jackie Ashdown on 01435 882196 or take them along to the hall on the day.

POPPIES: The annual British Legion Poppy Appeal begins tomorrow, Saturday. They will be calling house to house and standing on the high street and would be very grateful for all your donations to help them continue the wonderful work they do for those who have fought for our Country in any of the wars. To celebrate 100 years since the end of WW1 the ladies of the villages have been busy knitting poppies which have been hung from the trees along the High Street. They look awesome, well done to everyone who helped. There is also to be a wonderful display of ceramic poppies which were made by the lovely ladies of the After Eight Club under the guidance of local potter Mary Clarke.

WHIST: The next Whist evening will take place on Thursday evening at the village hall at 7pm. The evening costs £4 for twenty hands of cards and light finger refreshments (sandwiches, scones, crisps, cake etc). There are prizes for the highest, second highest and lowest scoring man and lady. A raffle is also held. Partners aren’t necessary and you don’t have to live in the villages, it is open to everyone. To find out more please call Shirley Viney on 01435 882497 or Mary Taylor on 882107.

SOUP LUNCH: There is to be another of the delicious soup lunches in the village hall on Thursday November 8 at 12.30pm for 1pm. Entry is £7.50 for as many of the great home-made soups as you wish and the naughty but nice desserts. Soft drinks will also be available. To book a place please call Mary 882107.