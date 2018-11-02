FIREWORKS: Congratulations to everyone who was involved with the Burwash Bonfire and Firework evening last Saturday. Despite the cold I was told that there was a good turn out. Not being a lover of fireworks, although I enjoy watching from afar, I didn’t attend myself and have spoken to some that did and they all agree it was a great evening. The fancy dress costumes were awesome and some quite scary. There was music and food to enjoy too. Watching the fireworks from the safety of my front door step I can tell you they were brilliant very colourful and amazing displays. Well done everyone on all your hard work fund raising and getting it altogether and then clearing up. One or two items were found after the event, if you have lost anything in the field let me know and I will put you in contact with the right person.

JUMBLE: The next jumble sale held by the Burwash Brownies and Guides will take place tomorrow, Saturday, afternoon in the village hall. The doors will open at 2.30pm until 4pm. All the usual stalls will be selling items of jumble, good as new, books and toys, bric-a-brac, cakes, raffle and tombola. Refreshments will also be available with home made cakes. If you have items to donate for the stalls please contact Jackie Ashdown on 01435 882196 or leave them at the hall in the morning.

STROLL: The next walk for strollers will be held on Wednesday. These walks are for everyone to enjoy without the need to walk too fast. Great way to meet and make friends and see the beauty of the countryside around our three villages. The walkers will set of from The Bear car park at 9am and will return in time for lunch. Councillor Iron Jenner will be you guide and would be delighted for you to join them.

SOUP: The next charity soup lunch is being held on Thursday in the village hall from 12.30pm for 1pm. Entry is £7.50 and includes as many as you like soups and desserts accompanied by soft drinks. You may bring you own wine if you wish, glasses will be supplied. The soups will include leek and potato, broccoli and Stilton, cream of mushroom, curried parsnip, oxtail and everyone’s favourite minted pea and ham. Desserts will be fruit crumbles, treacle pudding, trifle, fruit salad and more. There will also be a raffle and a prize a go tombola. These are always great fun, why not bring your friends along. Call Mary Taylor 01435 882107 and let her know you will be there.

SOCIAL EVENING: An autumn social evening is planned for next Thursday too. This is being held at The Bear by Churches Together in Heathfield and district, including Burwash, Burwash Common and Etchingham. The meal will be a two course carvery dinner and costs £14.50. Contact Sue Mumford, 01580 819415, it may not be too late to book a place.

BOWLS: Burwash Short Mat Bowls club are currently playing in the Wealden League, division one. Visiting teams around the local area. They played against Plumton and lost 0-4, Old Heathfield drawing 2-2 and at home to Ringmer Hares winning 3-1. The gentlemen of the club played their men’s singles for The Mary Groombridge trophy and this was won by Del Smith who beat Keith Marden in a great final. Meanwhile most of the members are now playing a round robin of games in the Drawn Pairs. We are always pleased to welcome new members, whether they have played before or not. If you would like to know more please call Mary Taylor 882107.