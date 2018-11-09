JUMBLE: Wow, what a turn out for the Guides and Brownies jumble sale last Saturday. I don’t think I have seen so many people at one, it was like a sea of people entering the hall. They certainly had a wide and vast variety of items to rummage through as all the tables were piled really high with goods. The guiders are very grateful to all the parents that turned out to help man the stalls, but equally to everyone who came along. A total of £415 was raised for group funds. The best result ever. The guides and Brownies will now look to organising their Santa’s grotto for the festive evening, which is being held on Wednesday December 5. Also their Christmas card delivery. More details nearer the time.

QUIZ: Tonight, Friday, there is to be a special WW1 fun quiz evening at the Pavilion in Burwash Common Pavilion, from 8pm. These quizzes are always good fun and open to all. Teams of six are welcome to join in by calling Karol Richardson on 01435 883813. Burwash beauty sausages will be served during the interval so tell Karol how many will be needed by your team. Entry is £1 per person returned as prizes, sausages £2 or £2.50 with a roll.

WW1 WEEKEND: Burwash Common will be hosting a WW1 memorabilia exhibition tomorrow, Saturday, evening. The Etchingham Aviation Society and Graham Bandy QARANC will be lending artefacts for display. The exhibition will open at 5pm, and during the evening there will be a lighting of the Beacon on the playing fields, following this there will be a World War 1 sing-song in the Pavilion when the licences bar will be open. The service of remembrance will be held in St Philip’s church on Sunday morning at 10.30am with. 21 gun salute at 11am with a service at the war memorial. The exhibition will open again in the Pavilion in the afternoon. At 7pm St Philip’s will join the rest of the country with lighting of beacons and ringing of church bells 100 times.

REMEMBRANCE: The Service of Remembrance at St Bartholomew’s Church on Sunday will start with a parade along the high street. The parade will include members of the Burwash branch of The Royal British Legion, The Scouts and Cubs, Guides and Brownies, Burwash Fire Brigade and local members of the armed forces. They will be led by the Heathfield Silver Band to the War Memorial where laying of wreaths. A service of remembrance will follow in the church.

FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS: The Burwash and District Flower Arrangement Club will be holding there last meeting of the year in the village hall on Monday afternoon at 2.15pm. Their demonstrator will be Gill Smaggasgale, working with the title Have You Ever Stopped to Wonder. These demonstrations are always so inspiring, as they work their magic with greenery and flowers. Non members are welcome to go along and new members are always given a warm welcome too. They end the afternoon with tea and a raffle with the chance of winning one of the arrangements. The members will also make plans for their coffee morning on December 1.

MEETINGS: Burwash Parish Council will have their next meeting on Tuesday in the Internet Cafe from 7pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend. LADIES GROUP: The Burwash Ladies Group will be meeting in the village hall on Wednesday at 2.15pm, which will be their AGM. They are looking for new members on the committee and ideas for speakers and demonstrators for the new year.

WREATH MAKING: The Flower House in Burwash is holding a wreath making workshop in the village hall on Sunday December 9. They will have three sessions giving you the fabulous wreath making experience to make you front door look welcoming. Sessions are £35 with a £10 deposit on booking. To find out more and book a place call in at the shop, call them on 01435 884002 or via Facebook at The Flower House Burwash.