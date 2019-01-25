DATES: Like most January’s, this one has proved a quiet one with regards to things going on in the village. Clubs and societies have resumed their normal club days and are preparing events for the coming months. Here are a few for your diaries. The pantomime is being held on February 9, 10, 15 and 16. Performances on Saturday are at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Friday 8pm and Sunday 2.30pm. Tickets available from The Internet cafe on Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning from 10am to 1pm or via www.ticketsourcs.co.uk/baps. This year they are performing Peter Pan.

There is also another of the popular soup lunches being held in the village hall on Thursday February 28, 12.30pm for 1pm.

The Burwash and District Flower Arrangement Club will have their first meeting of the year on Monday February 18 in the village hall at 2.15pm. There will be another quiz hosted by the village hall committee on Saturday 14 April 14, teams of six invited. Call Shirley Viney 01435 882497. Burwash Open gardens will be held on Sunday June 23 from 2pm. Of course there will be much more as the year wanders on and I will give details of them and full details of the above as they come round. If you are planning an event that you wish to let the general public know about please do contact me.

MUSIC: Tonight, Friday, is music night at the Pavilion in Burwash Common from 8pm. This Open Mic night is for groups and solo artists. New musicians and singers too. With Harvey’s on tap at the bar, it is a splendid way to have a night out with friends and family without spending a fortune. The evening will end with a Jamming session. There is parking in the Pavilions own car par park. All are welcome to go along whether as a performer or spectator.

BOWLS: The Burwash Short Mat Bowls Club is three weeks into the the second half of the season and have got of to a really good start. Their first match was at home to Plumpton which they won 4-0. They next played at home to Chiddingly and again won 4-0. They then went away to Pevensey and came home with a 2-2 draw, a good result from a difficult venue. Well done to all those who played. Meanwhile our Monday evening roll up nights continue to be good fun and a great social gathering, with some competitive bowls played along the way. Fancy giving it a go? Then why not come along one Monday evening, from 6.30pm at the village hall.