WALK: The next walk for strollers will take place on Wednesday morning, leaving the Beat car park at 9am. These walk are for those who prefer a gentle walk rather than a brisk ramble. They take in some of the network of public footpaths that cross the beautiful countryside around our three villages. Iron Jenner will lead the way and he would be happy to see you there. If you are new to the area this is a great way to make new friends and learn your way round. The walks end back at the car park at lunch time. Call Jon on 01435 882045 for more details.

WHIST: You are all cordially invited to join the friend evening of Whist on Thursday. It is held in the village hall at 7pm. Entry is £4 and include 20 hands of cards and delicious finger buffet. These are a really friendly events, with the emphasis on fun. It is open to all levels of ability from the seasoned player to the new comers. Prizes are awarded to the highest scoring lady and gentleman, the second highest and the lowest. There is also a raffle. Do come and join us. Parking is available in the Catholic Church car park opposite the hall. For more information please call Shirley Viney on 01435 882497 or Me on 01435 882107.

PANTO: It is almost panto time again, oh no it isn’t, oh yes it is. Haha. The first performance of the Burwash Amateur Pantomime Society’s rendition of Peter Pan is at 2.30pm next Saturday, February 9, with another one at 7.30pm, then at 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon. Tickets are available for all shows from the Internet Cafe 10am to 1pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday, or from www.ticketsource.co.uk/baps. Ticket prices vary depending on day and time you wish to attend.