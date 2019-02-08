Pantomime: Time has run out for final rehearsals, scenery painting and making props and costumes as the first performances of The Burwash Amateur Pantomime society’s rendition of Peter Pan take place tomorrow. The afternoon session has sold out but there are still tickets available for the evening which starts at 7.30pm. There are a few still available for Sunday afternoon too. This one starts at 2.30pm. Tickets are available at the Internet cafe this morning or via www.ticketsource/baps. There are three further performances next weekend on Friday evening 8pm , Saturday afternoon 2.30 & 7.30pm. We wish everyone involved the best of luck for three great performances.

Coffee: St Bartholomew’s Church are holding another of their enjoyable coffee mornings and book sale tomorrow morning from 10am until 12 noon. Do go along and sample the delicious coffee and cakes and browse the book stall while enjoying a catch up with friends.

Meeting: The Burwash branch of the Royal British legion with have a meeting on Monday evening from 8pm at the Rose & Crown. You are all very welcome to go along. You don’t need to have been in the armed forces, you just need an interest in the work the legion does for those who need their help. Do go along and find out how you can get involved.

BLG: The members of the Burwash Ladies group will be meeting on Wednesday afternoon from 2.15pm in the Burwash village hall. They will be entertained by Jim Bond who will talk about life in the Royal Navy from 1700 - 1815. This will be followed by tea. The programme for the year will also be revealed. The group would be delighted to welcome new members, especially younger ladies. To find out more call Precilla Rawlings 07740 120542 or just go along next Wednesday afternoon.

After 8: Members of the Burwash Common After Eight club will have an interesting and exciting meeting on Wednesday when the go Ten Pin Bowling. This lively group enjoy a wide variety of different events through the year from suppers, quizzes, talks, garden party as well as getting involved in events that raise money for charities and the St Philip’s church and the Burwash Common Pavilion. To find out more and how to join call Jan McCartney on 01435 882117.