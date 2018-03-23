DIESEL GALA: At the Bluebell Railway takes place this weekend (March 23 to 25). Three locomotives are confirmed the Class 45 No. 45041 and Class 46 D182 owned by Peak locomotive Company Ltd, along with the Class 31 No 31271 owned by A1A Locomotives Ltd. The weekend will include an intensive operating service with three six-car sets, Brake van rides (in their Queen Mary No 56290) at Horsted Keynes, twelve-car set running Friday and Saturday late afternoon. For more information and to buy tickets visit https://www.bluebell-railway.com/.

SPRING SHOW: Horticultural Society Spring Show is at the village hall tomorrow, Saturday. There are classes for daffodils, narcissi, polyanthus and hyacinths and if you have any of these flowers in your garden why not take them along. For a show schedule email chaileyvillageshow @outlook.com, alternatively schedules are available at the Five Bells, Horns Lodge and South Chailey Stores or from Peter Estcourt via pge44@waitrose.com or 07803 179708. Everyone is invited to see the exhibits from 2.30pm and maybe stay a while to enjoy delicious refreshments, which will include home-made cakes, and the raffle. Prize giving is at about 4pm and will be followed by an auction of produce.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday, April 3, at the village hall, at 7.45pm when the speaker will be Miranda Tippey who will talk on The People of Ashdown Forest. She will recall some of the characters who lived on the Forest in years gone by. Prospective members and guests are most welcome to attend what promises to be a most interesting talk with lots of local interest, do just go along. There is a nominal charge of £3 which includes home-made refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

FIND OUT MORE DAYS: You are invited to find out about what volunteering in the various departments at the Bluebell Railway. The next day is on Sunday April 8 from 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ending around 4.30pm. The day includes a tour behind the scenes to show the variety of roles and departments that you can volunteer for. For more information, email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering @bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30pm on Tuesday, April 10 at The Reading Room, Chailey Green. The committee will be considering current planning applications and the council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

LUNCH CLUB: At St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday April 19. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will open for the first time this year on Sunday April 29 from 3pm to 5pm. Admission costs £1 adults and 50p for children aged 10 to 16 years. For more details call John Smith on 01825 723519.