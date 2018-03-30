SPRING SHOW: The horticultural society Spring Show on March 24 saw entries well down, on last year, particularly in the horticultural sections and this was thought to be due to the recent poor weather. Children’s entries were also down. However the general standard remained high especially in the flower arranging and a most enjoyable afternoon was had by all. The following Cups were awarded the Parsons Cup (horticultural) Peter Estcourt, Spring Cup (most outstanding exhibit flower classes) Hugh Thwaites, Bo-Peep Cup (handicrafts and cookery) Maureen Durrant, Society Cup (flower arranging) Christine Gibson and Rosemary Cup (children aged 8 to 11) Eddie Finch.

MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday at the village hall, at 7.45pm when the speaker will be Miranda Tippey who will talk on The People of Ashdown Forest. She will recall some of the characters who lived on the Forest in years gone by. Prospective members and guests are most welcome to attend what promises to be a most interesting talk with lots of local interest, do just go along. There is a nominal charge of £3 which includes home-made refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

FIND OUT MORE DAYS: You are invited to find out about what volunteering in the various departments at the Bluebell Railway. The next day is on Sunday April 8 from 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ending around 4.30pm. The day includes a tour behind the scenes to show the variety of roles and departments that you can volunteer for. For more information, email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30 pm on Tuesday, April 10 at The Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Committee will be considering current planning applications and the Council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

LUNCH CLUB: At St Peter’s Church is held monthly at 12.30pm in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday April 19. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

ST GEORGE’S DAY FETE: Organised by Chailey Bonfire Society in the field at Markstakes Corner, South Chailey, takes place on Saturday April 21. It takes a lot of people to put on a successful event, if you feel that you could offer your services to assist the Bonfire Society and would like to know more please contact Diane on 01273 401900 or via email at secretary@ chaileybonfire.co.uk. The bonfire society invites you to have a stall. The fete will be open to the public from 12pm to 4pm. Each pitch is suitable for a gazebo and larger pitches are available. Car boots and general stalls cost £10 and charity stalls £5, with parking available behind each pitch. Payment to be made in advance. If you would like more information call Yasmin on 07376071248 or email yasmin.black93@gmail.com.

ASTRONOMY IN THE PUB: The sixth Chailey Astronomy in the Pub takes place on Saturday April 21 from 5pm to 12pm. Do go along for a night under the stars at the Five Bells in Chailey. Learn about the wonders of the universe and how to view them. If clear, there will be telescopes aimed at objects for you to view, along with a team of amateur and professional astronomers to answer your questions. Entry is free, so why not join them. For more information call Richie Jarvis on 07702 705427 or email richie@nebul.ae.

PARISH COUNCIL: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council at 7.30pm on Tuesday April 24 at The Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Council will be considering and making decisions on a range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they wish to raise or draw to the Council’s attention. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will open for the first time this year on Sunday April 29 from 3pm to 5pm. Admission costs £1 adults and 50p for children aged 10 to 16 years. For more details call John Smith on 01825 723519.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: April is a month when things really get busy. The soil is starting to warm up; the days are getting longer and the sun has real warmth. The risk of frost is greatly reduced and the chances of sub-zero temperatures even in an unseated greenhouse is very low. So with a little care and a close watch on the forecast tender plants should survive in the greenhouse. Hence tomatoes can be planted in the greenhouse border. Add a little lime and magnesium sulphate granules along with wood ash and soot (which is said to be good for flavour). Peppers, chillies and aubergines can be potted on. Now is the time to plant tomato seed for outside plants. Over recent years blight has become an annual problem and Bordeaux Mixture has been withdrawn, I therefore only grow blight resistant varieties (such as Mountain Magic and crimson crush) outside. Sow in the greenhouse pumpkin, marrow, courgette, cucumber and sweet corn. It is also possible to plant runner and French beans for planting out later when all fear of frost has passed. Outside directly sow lettuce, beetroot, spring onion, carrots and parsnips. Time also to plant second early potatoes and ensure first earlies are well earth-up for protection from frost. Weed round fruit trees and add a little fertiliser and mulch around the base. May is the month to prune stone bearing fruits such as plum, damson , peach and apricot. Remove dead heads from daffodils and sprinkle a little fertiliser round the base to ensure good flowering next year. Allow the foliage to die down naturally. For more details contact Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or pge44@waitrose.com.