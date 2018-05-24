CAFE: The International Repair Cafe organisation supports free meeting places where expert volunteers with repair skills in all kinds of fields repair things such as clothes, furniture, electrical appliances, bicycles, crockery, appliances, toys and much more. Visitors bring broken items from home which might otherwise be disposed of. They watch while the specialists start working on them, perhaps learning something about repairing as they do so. They can also enjoy a cup of tea or coffee while they are waiting. Traditionally, the Cafes run one Saturday a month for three hours, so the commitment is not huge. The support of both Chailey Parish Council and the Parish Hall Committee is being sought and Bryan (who currently volunteers at both Forest Row and Horsham Repair Cafes) would like to see what interest there is locally to establish a Repair Cafe. Do contact Bryan, at brymac@btinternet.com, if you would be interested in helping or would like to find out more.

MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will be open this Sunday from 3pm to 5pm. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children between 10 and 16 years. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.

VOLUNTEERS ARE SOUGHT: For the Focus 10K and fun run at Borde Hill (Haywards Heath) an inaugural running event dedicated to Chailey Heritage Foundation on Sunday June 3 from 8.30am until about 2pm. Assistance from volunteers is needed to help with marshalling, manning the publicity stand and the bag drop, manning the bouncy castle, assisting entrants and spectators and helping with water distribution. If you are able to assist in any way at the Focus 10K please email Joan Martin at fundraising@chf.org.uk or call her on 01825 724444 ext. 718. It is the time of year that the Foundation’s Patchwork Farm attends some of the country shows in the area and they are looking for volunteers to assist on the stand. They are attending the Heathfield Show on May 26 and the South of England Show on June 7, 8 and 9. As a volunteer, you would only need to help out for a morning or an afternoon and you are then welcome to enjoy the show for the rest of the day. If you are interested in helping out please send Alex an email at aboud@chf.org.uk and he will sort out a ticket and any information.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30pm on Tuesday June 5 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The committee will be considering current planning applications and the council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet on Tuesday June 5, at the village hall, at 7.45pm. The speaker will be Peter Thompson on the subject You the Jury. Prospective members and guests are most welcome for a nominal donation of £3, which includes home-made refreshments. To find out more call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

FIND OUT MORE DAYS: You are invited to find out about what volunteering in the various departments at the Bluebell Railway. The next day is Sunday June 10 from 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ending around 4.30pm. The day includes a tour behind the scenes to show the variety of roles and departments that you can volunteer for. For more information, email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@ bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

LUNCH CLUB: Takes place on a Thursday every month (apart from August), at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green. The Lunch Club dates for this year are June 21, July 19, September 20, October 18, November 15 and December 13. There will be no lunch club in August. Just go along and enjoy a delicious meal at 12.30pm, also meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

TREKKING AGAIN FOR THE TRACK: With the Bluebell Railway’s major fundraising appeal still being the Tr(ack) Action Appeal they have decided that all sponsorship money raised from the Trek will go towards purchasing more replacement track panels. The evening of Saturday June 30 has been set for a five-mile Track Trek between Horsted Keynes and Sheffield Park. The Track Trek will start from Horsted Keynes with registration and safety briefings taking place between 5pm and 6pm, with the walk starting at 6pm. Trekkers can park their cars at Horsted Keynes to start the walk, or alternatively use the Railway’s train service from East Grinstead or Sheffield Park to arrive at Horsted Keynes in time to start the walk. From Sheffield Park, walkers should catch the 5.15pm train and from East Grinstead the 5pm departure. A special evening train service after the Trek has finished will take walkers back to Horsted Keynes and East Grinstead stations. It is hoped as many people will take this opportunity to walk part of the line on a summer’s evening and raising sponsorship for the Railway. The minimum expected sponsorship value is £20 per person and £35 for a couple or family (two adults and three children aged between 10 and 16 years). All trekkers will receive a certificate after completing the Trek, and those who raise more than £100 in sponsorship will receive a commemorative medal. You can create your own page at BTs MyDonate. For more details and to download a sponsorship form visit http://www.bluebell-railway.co.uk/bluebell/funding/fftf/.