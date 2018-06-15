MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHRIS FARROW: Chairman of Chailey Bonfire Society, is once again participating in the London to Brighton Bike Ride this Sunday in memory of so many good friends who have lost their lives to heart disease. This includes his best friend Ian Speedie AKA the Golden Sporran who passed away long before his time as a result of heart disease in 2008. This is the tenth year The Flying Sporrans have participated in this event they have decided to make it the last. They will however continue to support this worth cause individually. Chris really appreciates and thanks all those who have helped him in supporting the British Heart Foundation over the years. If you are able to support him again or for the first time this year please visit https://www.justgiving.com/Chris-Farrow2018. JustGiving sends your donation straight to British Heart Foundation and automatically reclaims Gift Aid if you are a UK taxpayer, so your donation is worth even more.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

PARISH COUNCIL: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council at 7.30 pm on Tuesday at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The council will be considering and making decisions on a range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they wish to raise or draw to the council’s attention. The full agenda can be found on the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

LUNCH CLUB: Takes place on a Thursday every month (apart from August), at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green. The Lunch Club dates for this year are June 21, July 19, September 20, October 18, November 15 and December 13. There will be no lunch club in August. Just go along and enjoy a delicious meal at 12.30pm, also meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

CRICKET: Chailey play in a friendly against Rottingdean CC on Sunday June 24 starting at 3pm at Rottingdean. If you would like to play the occasional game of cricket on a Sunday you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will be open on Sunday June 24 from 3pm to 5pm. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children aged between 10 and 16 years. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.

JOIN THE COUNCIL: Opportunity to join Chailey Parish Council has arisen on the parish council which the council proposes to fill by co-option. Any eligible person who wishes to be considered as a candidate to fill the vacancy should submit a brief curriculum vitae and a written statement explaining why he/she wishes to join the Council and the skills and experience that he/she would contribute to the work of the Council. This information must be sent to the Clerk to the Council at the Parish Office, The Reading Room, Chailey Green, Chailey BN8 4DA by Friday June 29 . If you have any questions about the role please do contact the Clerk.

TREKKING AGAIN FOR THE TRACK: With the Bluebell Railway’s major fundraising appeal still being the Tr(ack) Action Appeal they have decided that all sponsorship money raised from the Trek will go towards purchasing more replacement track panels. The evening of Saturday June 30 has been set for a five-mile Track Trek between Horsted Keynes and Sheffield Park. The Track Trek will start from Horsted Keynes with registration and safety briefings taking place between 5pm and 6pm, with the walk starting at 6pm. Trekkers can park their cars at Horsted Keynes to start the walk, or alternatively use the Railway’s train service from East Grinstead or Sheffield Park to arrive at Horsted Keynes in time to start the walk. From Sheffield Park, walkers should catch the 5.15pm train and from East Grinstead the 5pm departure. A special evening train service after the Trek has finished will take walkers back to Horsted Keynes and East Grinstead stations. It is hoped as many people will take this opportunity to walk part of the line on a summer’s evening and raising sponsorship for the Railway. The minimum expected sponsorship value is £20 per person and £35 for a couple or family (two adults and three children aged between 10 and 16 years). All trekkers will receive a certificate after completing the Trek, and those who raise more than £100 in sponsorship will receive a commemorative medal. You can create your own page at BTs MyDonate. For more details and to download a sponsorship form visit http://www.bluebell-railway.co.uk/bluebell/funding/fftf/.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30pm on Tuesday July 3 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The committee will be considering current planning applications and the council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet on Tuesday July 3, at the village hall, at 7.45pm for what will be their annual Members’ Meeting. This is when the Committee sit back and members arrange and run the meeting and the speaker will be a surprise. Prospective members and guests will be made most welcome as always. There is a nominal charge of £3 for prospective members and guests, which includes homemade refreshments. To find out more call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.