HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Now is a busy time in the garden but it is essential to keep on top of things. In the greenhouse it is important to keep everything well watered and ensure good ventilation. Keep a lookout for aphids and red spider mite which particularly favour cucumbers. If possible keep the humidity high as a deterrent by liberally watering the paths and staging. However this can be a hazard to greenhouse grapes and tomatoes so be careful. Water tomatoes at their root and try not to wet the leaves as this may encourage blight. Peppers and aubergines benefit from a little help with fertilisation. Use a paint brush or finger to transfer pollen between flowers. Pick cucumbers regularly to encourage continued cropping. In the fruit garden when the raspberry crop has finished cut down the fruiting cane to ground level and tie in the new shoots. Cut out the fruiting branches of black currants to encourage next year’s growth. Peaches, apricots and nectarines will benefit from a little thinning if cropping heavily. Apples will also drop small fruit which is really a way of self thinning. Plant leek seedlings when they are the size of a pencil. I use the ground recently cleared of first early potatoes. Hoe the soil and then thoroughly wet it before using a dibber to make a hole about 6” deep. Some say the seedling should be trimmed top and bottom but I don’t think this is really necessary. Dip the roots in water to straighten them out and then place them in the hole leaving about 2” pocking out. Then fill the hole with water taking down some of the side soil with it. Keep carrots moist because if after a dry spells sudden moisture from shower of rain may lead to splitting. Every time you pass the sweet corn give them a knock to encourage fertilisation. Keep marrows, pumpkins and courgettes well watered and keep picking courgettes to encourage continued cropping. Ensure runner and French beans are well watered and a light spray of water in the evening during a dry spell may encourage setting. It is essential to keep picking to ensure continued cropping. Also it is not too late to direct sow some more runner and French beans to prolong the season.’ For more details contact Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or at pge44@waitrose.com.

MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

CRICKET: Chailey play in a friendly against Rottingdean CC this Sunday starting at 3pm at Rottingdean. If you would like to play the occasional game of cricket on a Sunday you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will be open this Sunday from 3pm to 5pm. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children aged between 10 and 16 years. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.

PARISH COUNCIL: Opportunity to join Chailey Parish Council has arisen on the Parish Council which the Council proposes to fill by co-option. Any eligible person who wishes to be considered as a candidate to fill the vacancy should submit a brief curriculum vitae and a written statement explaining why he/she wishes to join the Council and the skills and experience that he/she would contribute to the work of the Council. This information must be sent to the Clerk to the Council at the Parish Office, The Reading Room, Chailey Green, Chailey BN8 4DA by Friday June 29. If you have any questions about the role please do contact the Clerk.

TREKKING AGAIN FOR THE TRACK: A five-mile Track Trek between Horsted Keynes and Sheffield Park is taking place in the evening of Saturday June 30. All sponsorship money raised from the Trek will go towards Bluebell Railway’s Tr(ack) Action Appeal and enable the purchase of more replacement track panels. The Trek will start from Horsted Keynes with registration and safety briefings taking place between 5pm and 6pm, with the walk starting at 6pm.It is hoped as many people will take this opportunity to walk part of the line on a summer’s evening and raising sponsorship for the Railway. The minimum expected sponsorship value is £20 per person and £35 for a couple or family (two adults and three children aged between 10 and 16 years). All trekkers will receive a certificate after completing the Trek, and those who raise more than £100 in sponsorship will receive a commemorative medal. You can create your own page at BTs MyDonate. For more details and to download a sponsorship form visit http://www.bluebell-railway.co.uk/bluebell/funding/fftf/.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30pm on Tuesday July 3 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The committee will be considering current planning applications and the council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet on Tuesday July 3, at the village hall, at 7.45pm for what will be their annual Members’ Meeting. This is when the Committee sit back and members arrange and run the meeting and the speaker will be a surprise. Prospective members and guests will be made most welcome as always. There is a nominal charge of £3 for prospective members and guests, which includes homemade refreshments. To find out more call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

FIND OUT MORE DAY: Takes place on Sunday July 8 starting at 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ending around 4.30pm. You are invited to attend to find out about what volunteering in the various departments at the Bluebell Railway entails. The day will include a tour behind the scenes to show the variety of roles and departments that you can volunteer for. For more information, email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

SUMMER SHOW: The Horticultural Society Summer Show takes place at the village hall on Saturday July 14 from 2.30pm. Schedules and entry forms are available from The Horns Lodge, Five Bells and Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or via pge44@waitrose.com.