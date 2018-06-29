MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30pm on Tuesday at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Committee will be considering current planning applications and the Council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meet on Tuesday at the village hall, at 7.45pm for what will be their annual Members’ Meeting. This is when the committee sit back and members arrange and run the meeting and the speaker will be a surprise. Prospective members and guests will be made most welcome as always. There is a nominal charge of £3 for prospective members and guests, which includes home-made refreshments. To find out more call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

CRICKET: Chailey play in a friendly against East Dean and Friston on Sunday July 8 starting at 2pm at the Sports Pavilion, North Chailey (just off the A272). If you would like to play cricket on Sundays, regularly or occasionally, you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

FIND OUT MORE DAY: Takes place on Sunday July 8 starting at 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ending around 4.30pm. You are invited to attend to find out about what volunteering in the various departments at the Bluebell Railway entails. The day will include a tour behind the scenes to show the variety of roles and departments that you can volunteer for. For more information, email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Summer Show takes place at the village hall on Saturday July 14 from 2.30pm. Schedules and entry forms are available from The Horns Lodge, Five Bells and Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or via pge44@waitrose.com.

PARISH COUNCIL: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council at 7.30pm on Tuesday July 17 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Council will be considering and making decisions on a range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they wish to raise or draw to the Council’s attention. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

LUNCH CLUB: Takes place on a Thursday every month (apart from August), at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green. The Lunch Club dates for this year are July 19, September 20, October 18, November 15 and December 13. There will be no lunch club in August. Just go along and enjoy a delicious meal at 12.30pm, also meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will be open on Sunday July 29 from 3pm to 5pm. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children aged between 10 and 16 years. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.