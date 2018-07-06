CRICKET: Chailey play in a friendly against East Dean and Friston this Sunday starting at 2pm at the Sports Pavilion, North Chailey (just off the A272). If you would like to play cricket on Sundays, regularly or occasionally, you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

FIND OUT MORE DAY: Takes place this Sunday starting at 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ending around 4.30pm. You are invited to attend to find out about what volunteering in the various departments at the Bluebell Railway entails. The day will include a tour behind the scenes to show the variety of roles and departments that you can volunteer for. For more information, email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

CAN YOU HELP?: Caroline Collins, Commercial Manager at the Bluebell Railway, would like to hear from anyone living in communities close to the Railway who would be willing to display boards advertising the Steam Through the Ages event in front of their homes. The boards are similar in size to estate agent boards ideally will be displayed from July 12 until the event on August 11 and 12. If you are able to display a sign please contact info@bluebell-railway.co.uk or phone 01825 720800.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Summer Show takes place at the village hall on Saturday July 14 from 2.30pm. Schedules and entry forms are available from The Horns Lodge, Five Bells and Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or via pge44@waitrose.com.

PARISH COUNCIL: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the parish council at 7.30pm on Tuesday July 17 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The council will be considering and making decisions on a range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they wish to raise or draw to the council’s attention. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

LUNCH CLUB: Takes place on a Thursday every month (apart from August), at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green. The Lunch Club dates for this year are July 19, September 20, October 18, November 15 and December 13. There will be no lunch club in August. Just go along and enjoy a delicious meal at 12.30pm, also meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will be open on Sunday July 29 from 3pm to 5pm. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children aged between 10 and 16. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.

REPAIR CAFE: Chailey Repair Café opens for the first time on Saturday August 11, at the village hall, from 10am until 1pm. Repair Cafés are a world-wide movement where volunteer repair experts repair things free of charge. Anyone can take along broken items from home such as toasters, lamps, hair dryers, clothes, bikes, toys and crockery. Anything that is broken can more than likely be repaired. Chailey Repair Café volunteer specialists have the know-how, and you can have a cup of tea or coffee and a cake while you wait. The Repair Café will also be open from 10am to 1pm on Saturdays September 1, October 13 and December 15 and from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday November 24. Our MP Maria Caulfield will be attending the Café on Saturday October 13.

VOLUNTEERS: Can you offer electrical, bicycle, furniture or any handiwork or craft repair skills? If you would like to help at the Chailey Repair Café on a regular or occasional basis or would like to find out more email Bryan McAlley at brymac@btinternet.com.

COMPETITION: Is being organised by Chailey Bonfire Society. The competition is open to all ages and requires you to design the Bonfire Society’s membership badge for 2018-2019. There is plenty of time for you to get creative and design a badge as entries close on Wednesday August 15. The design needs be a circular and incorporate Chailey Bonfire Society 2018. Please create your design in colour, on A4 sized paper, and bear in mind that the design will be reduced considerably to fit onto a badge, so fine detail may be lost. Send your badge design to Chailey Bonfire Society, 2 South Common Cottages, South Chailey, BN8 4AN. Please ensure you write your name, age if under 18, address and phone number on the back. The winner will be invited to press the ‘red button’ preceding the firework display on Saturday November 10 as well as being presented with a framed copy of the design. Advertising If you run a local business and would be interested in placing an advert in Chailey Bonfire Society’s programme for their bonfire night celebrations on Saturday November 10 please contact anthonytomlinson90@gmail.com for more details.

DOWNLAND RADIO GROUP: Conditions on the amateur short wave bands this year were quite difficult, for the 2018 Mills on the Air, as the 11 year sunspot cycle is at a very low point. However, the Group persevered and over the course of the weekend were able to make a total of 74 radio contacts which included 15 other mill stations two of which were in Holland and the most distant contact was with a station in Belarus. The group also enjoyed meeting some visitors to the mill over the weekend and we were pleased to give them a short tour of the historic mill building. Once again the Downland Radio Group very much enjoyed being allowed to set up and operate their radio station from the mill and they are very grateful to the Friends of Chailey Windmill for the privilege.