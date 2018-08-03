THE BIG PICNIC: The Big Chailey Picnic is a new fundraising initiative from Chailey Heritage Foundation and they want to encourage as many people as possible to roll out their picnic blankets and put on a spectacular spread for their friends, family, school class or work colleagues. You can hold your picnic anywhere and at any time, all while raising vital funds for Chailey Heritage Foundation. For more information on how to sign up or to download a fundraising pack, please visit https://www.chf.org.uk/event-picnic.html.

MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

CRICKET: Chailey CC are looking for more players for friendly games on Sundays. Players (young or older than young) are always welcome. The club appreciates that family or other commitments may mean that you cannot turn out for every game. No worries, you would still be very welcome. So if you would like to play cricket regularly or occasionally, even if it is just once, twice or three times a year then call Peter on 07709946880.

REPAIR CAFE: Chailey Repair Café is at the village hall opens on Saturday August 11. It will be open from 10am until 1pm. There will be volunteers repairing things free of charge. You can take along broken items such as toasters, lamps, hair dryers, clothes, bikes, toys and crockery. Chailey Repair Café volunteer specialists have the know-how, and you can have a cup of tea or coffee and a cake while you wait. The Repair Café will also be open from 10am to 1pm on Saturdays September 1, October 13 and December 15 and from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday November 24. Our MP Maria Caulfield will be attending the Café on Saturday October 13.

STEAM THROUGH THE AGES: On Saturday and Sunday, August 11 and 12, this new event at the Bluebell Railway will bring different eras from history to life. It is the Victorian Era that Sheffield Park will depict. Horsted Keynes Station will give a flavour of life during the 1940s war years, while Kingscote will become Kingscote-on-Sea, recreating the classic seaside holiday. For tickets and more details visit http://www.bluebell-railway.co.uk/.

FIND OUT MORE DAY: Takes place on Sunday August 12 at 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ending around 4.30pm. You are invited to attend to find out about what volunteering at the Bluebell Railway entails. The day will include a tour behind the scenes and for more information email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@ bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

COMPETITION: Is being organised by Chailey Bonfire Society which is open to all ages and requires you to design the Bonfire Society’s membership badge for 2018-2019. The design needs be a circular and incorporate Chailey Bonfire Society 2018. Please create your design in colour, on A4 sized paper, and bear in mind that the design will be reduced considerably to fit onto a badge, so fine detail may be lost. Send your badge design to Chailey Bonfire Society, 2 South Common Cottages, South Chailey, BN8 4AN by Wednesday August 15. Please write your name, age if under 18, address and phone number on the back. The winner will be invited to press the ‘red button’ preceding the firework display on Saturday November 10 as well as being presented with a framed copy of the design.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation is looking for volunteers; the first event is to help between 10am and 3pm at the Futures Life Skills Centre and Patchwork Farm’s Birthday Bash on Monday August 20. Then assistance is sought on a fundraising stand, between 8.30am and 4pm, at the Bo Peep Hill Climb (www.chf.org.uk /event-bo-peep.html) on Sunday September 16. Also help with bucket collections at the Classics in Town at Burgess Hill (www.chf.org.uk/event-classics-in-town.html) on Sunday September 23 between 9.30am and 3.30pm and to assist the organisers of the Wolf Run Pippingford (www.chf.org.uk/event- autumn-wolf.html) on Saturday and Sunday September 29 and 30 from 8.30am to 4pm. If you are able to assist with any of these events please email the Foundation at fundraising@chf.org.uk or call on 01825 724752. You will be given more details at a briefing before the event.

VINTAGE CARS: Vintage and Prestige Car Day at The Lamb, Piltdown, on Sunday August 26 from midday until 4pm. It is one of the best car shows in Sussex and all proceeds raised on the day will be split between two local charities St Peter and St James Hospice and Chailey Heritage Foundation. As well as sporty, vintage and prestige cars, there will be live jazz, a Hop Hut with up to 20 real ales, bouncy castle, face painting, raffles and more. For more information about the event or to register your car, please visit http://lambpiltdown.co.uk/.

MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will be open on Sunday August 26 from 3pm to 5pm. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children aged between 10 and 16 years. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.

THE PARISH COUNCIL: Do not meet in August. All Chailey residents are invited to attend their meetings in September. The Planning and Environs Committee meet on Tuesday September 4 and Full Parish Council on Tuesday September 18 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. Both meetings start at 7.30 pm. The council will be considering and making decisions on matters relevant to residents and members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they wish to raise or draw to the council’s attention. For further information visit the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday September 4, at the village hall, at 7.45pm when the speaker, whose talk on Scams comes highly recommended, is Lee Ede a Trading Standards Officer. As this talk is likely be of interest to many people this will be an open meeting, so do go along (gentlemen too) you are all welcome to attend and learn more about scams and know how to spot one. There is a nominal charge of £3 which includes homemade refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

BINGO AND BUBBLY: Charity bingo and Bubbly at the Bluebell Vineyard Estates takes place on Friday September 7. Arrive from 6pm, Bingo starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £20 includes a glass of English sparkling wine, local seasonal picnic box and two bingo strips. There will be a bar and charity auction. For more information email info@craigpayne.co.uk and for tickets visit www.craigpayne. co.uk/bingoandbubbly.

AUTUMN SHOW: Horticultural Society Autumn Show is on Saturday September 8 and they hope to see you there either as an exhibitor or a visitor. For more information about the show contact Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or via pge44@waitrose.com or Jo Barnes via chaileyvillageshow@outlook.com.

BADGE NIGHT: Bonfire Badge Night will be held on Friday September 14 at the Five Bells. Do go along and join or renew your membership; members of the Society will be there and you are welcome to join them and stay for a drink. There will be a raffle to raise funds for bonfire night.

Lunch Club: Takes place at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green on Thursday September 20 and after that October 18, November 15 and December 13.Just go along and enjoy a delicious meal at 12.30pm, the food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

ASVERTISING: If you run a local business and would be interested in placing an advert in Chailey Bonfire Society’s programme for their bonfire night celebrations on Saturday November 10 please contact anthonytomlinson90@gmail.com for more details.

VOLUNTEERS: Can you offer electrical, bicycle, furniture or any handiwork or craft repair skills? If you would like to help at the Chailey Repair Café or find out more email Bryan McAlley at brymac@btinternet.com.