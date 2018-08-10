MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

STEAM THROUGH THE AGES: Is at the Bluebell Railway tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday. It will bring different eras from history to life. It is the Victorian Era that Sheffield Park will depict. Horsted Keynes Station will give a flavour of life during the 1940s war years, while Kingscote will become Kingscote-on-Sea, recreating the classic seaside holiday. For tickets and more details visit http://www.bluebell-railway.co.uk/.

REPAIR CAFE: Chailey Repair Café opens at the village hall tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am until 1pm. Do go along and see what’s happening. You can take along broken items such as toasters, lamps, hair dryers, clothes, bikes, toys and crockery. Chailey Repair Café volunteer specialists have the know-how, and you can have a cup of tea or coffee and a cake while you wait for your item to be repaired. The Repair Café will also be open from 10am to 1pm on Saturdays September 1, October 13 and December 15 and from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday November 24. Our MP Maria Caulfield will be attending the Café on Saturday October 13.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

FIND OUT MORE DAY: Takes place this Sunday at 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ending around 4.30pm. You are invited to attend to find out about what volunteering at the Bluebell Railway entails. The day will include a tour behind the scenes and for more information email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

CRICKET: Chailey CC are looking for more players for friendly games on Sundays. Players (young or older than young) are always welcome. The Club appreciates that family or other commitments may mean that you cannot turn out for every game. No worries, you would still be very welcome. So if you would like to play cricket regularly or occasionally, even if it is just once, twice or three times a year then call Peter on 07709946880.

COMPETITION: Is being organised by Chailey Bonfire Society which is open to all ages and requires you to design the Bonfire Society’s membership badge for 2018-2019. The design needs be a circular and incorporate Chailey Bonfire Society 2018. Please create your design in colour, on A4 sized paper, and bear in mind that the design will be reduced considerably to fit onto a badge, so fine detail may be lost. Send your badge design to Chailey Bonfire Society, 2 South Common Cottages, South Chailey, BN8 4AN by Wednesday August 15. Please write your name, age if under 18, address and phone number on the back. The winner will be invited to press the red button preceding the firework display on Saturday November 10 as well as being presented with a framed copy of the design.

VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation is looking for volunteers; the first event is to help between 10am and 3pm at the Futures Life Skills Centre and Patchwork Farm’s Birthday Bash on Monday August 20. Then assistance is sought on Saturday and Sunday, September 1 and 2, at the Sussex Gin Fest on Brighton Seafront (near the i360), including a complimentary ticket to attend the event on the other day. Volunteer roles will include selling tombola tickets, handing out information and talking with people about the Foundation’s work. The Foundation is looking to raise funds and support for some of their much-needed resources, from hippotherapy sessions to Eyegaze technology. Also a fundraising stand, between 8.30am and 4pm, at the Bo Peep Hill Climb (www.chf.org.uk/event-bo-peep.html) on Sunday September 16. Similarly help with bucket collections at the Classics in Town at Burgess Hill (www.chf.org.uk/event -classics-in-town.html) on Sunday September 23 between 9.30am and 3.30pm and to assist the organisers of the Wolf Run Pippingford (www.chf.org.uk/event-autumn-wolf.html) on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 September from 8.30am to 4pm. If you are able to assist with any of these events please email the Foundation at fundraising@chf.org.uk or call on 01825 724752. You will be given more details at a briefing before the event.

VINTAGE CARS: Vintage and Prestige Car Day at The Lamb, Piltdown, on Sunday August 26 from midday until 4pm. It is one of the best car shows in Sussex and all proceeds raised on the day will be split between two local charities St Peter and St James Hospice and Chailey Heritage Foundation. As well as sporty, vintage and prestige cars, there will be live jazz, a ‘Hop Hut’ with up to 20 real ales, bouncy castle, face painting, raffles and more. For more information about the event or to register your car, please visit http://lambpiltdown.co.uk/.

MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will be open on Sunday August 26 from 3pm to 5pm. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children aged between 10 and 16 years. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.

PARISH COUNCIL: The parish council do not meet in August. All Chailey residents are invited to attend their meetings in September. The Planning and Environs Committee meet on Tuesday September 4 and Full Parish Council on Tuesday September 18 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. Both meetings start at 7.30pm. The council will be considering and making decisions on matters relevant to residents and members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they wish to raise or draw to the council’s attention. For further information visit the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday September 4 at the village hall at 7.45pm when the speaker, whose talk on Scams, is Lee Ede a Trading Standards Officer. As this talk is likely be of interest to many people this will be an open meeting, so do go along (gentlemen too) you are all welcome to attend and learn more about scams and know how to spot one. There is a nominal charge of £3 which includes home-made refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

CHARITY BINGO: And Bubbly at the Bluebell Vineyard Estates takes place on Friday September 7. Arrive from 6pm, Bingo starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £20 includes a glass of English sparkling wine, local seasonal picnic box and two bingo strips. There will be a bar and charity auction. For more information email info@craigpayne .co.uk and for tickets visit www.craigpayne.co. uk/bingoandbubbly.

AUTUMN SHOW: Horticultural Society Autumn Show is on Saturday September 8 and they hope to see you there either as an exhibitor or a visitor. For more information about the show contact Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or via pge44@waitrose.com or Jo Barnes via chaileyvillageshow@outlook.com.

MAKE A WILL FORTNIGHT: Solicitors from across the South-East (including Dean Wilson in Brighton, Adams and Remers in Lewes, Griffith Smith LLP in Hassocks, Griffith Smith Conway in Hove and J E Bennett in Sevenoaks) have partnered with Chailey Heritage Foundation to support the charity’s annual campaign. Participating solicitors will kindly be waiving their fees for a fixed number of appointments made during that time. However, individuals are requested to consider a donation to the charity in lieu of payment. Suggested donation amounts are £75 to add a Codicil to an existing Will, £120 for a Single Will and £180 for Mirror Wills. The campaign runs from Monday to Friday, September 10 to 21, and you can book an appointment any time during this two week period. If you don’t yet have a Will, or you need to make changes to your Will, this is an opportunity to do so. To find out more about Make a Will Fortnight, visit www.chf.org.uk/wills or contact Chailey Heritage Foundation on 01825 724752.

ADVERTISING: If you run a local business and would be interested in placing an advert in Chailey Bonfire Society’s programme for their bonfire night celebrations on Saturday November 10 please contact anthonytomlinson90@gmail.com for more details.

VOLUNTEERS: Can you offer electrical, bicycle, furniture or any handiwork or craft repair skills? If you would like to help at the Chailey Repair Café or find out more email Bryan McAlley at brymac@btinternet.com.