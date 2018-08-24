VINTAGE CAR DAY: Vintage and Prestige Car Day at The Lamb, Piltdown, on Sunday from midday until 4pm. It is one of the best car shows in Sussex and all proceeds raised on the day will be split between two local charities St Peter and St James Hospice and Chailey Heritage Foundation. As well as sporty, vintage and prestige cars, there will be live jazz, a Hop Hut with up to 20 real ales, bouncy castle, face painting, raffles and more. For more information about the event or to register your car, please visit http://lambpiltdown.co.uk/.

CRICKET: Chailey CC are looking for more players for friendly games on Sundays. Players (young or older than young) are always welcome. The club appreciates that family or other commitments may mean that you cannot turn out for every game. No worries, you would still be very welcome. So if you would like to play cricket regularly or occasionally, even if it is just once, twice or three times a year then call Peter on 07709946880.

MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will be open this Sunday from 3pm to 5pm. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children aged between 10 and 16 years. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation is looking for volunteers; the first event is the Sussex Gin Fest Saturday on Saturday and Sunday, September 1 and 2 on Brighton Seafront (near the i360), including a complimentary ticket to attend the event on the other day. Volunteer roles will include selling tombola tickets, handing out information and talking with people about the Foundation’s work. The Foundation is looking to raise funds and support for some of their much-needed resources, from hippotherapy sessions to Eyegaze technology. Also the Foundation would be grateful for volunteers to assist with a fundraising stand, between 8.30am and 4pm, at the Bo Peep Hill Climb (www.chf.org.uk/ event-bo-peep.html) on Sunday September 16. Similarly to help with bucket collections at the Classics in Town at Burgess Hill (www.chf.org.uk/ event-classics-in-town.html) on Sunday September 23 between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Then to assist the organisers of the Wolf Run Pippingford (www.chf.org.uk/ event-autumn-wolf.html) on Saturday and Sunday, September 29 and 30, from 8.30am to 4pm. If you are able to support the Foundation with any of these events please email the Foundation at fundraising@chf.org.uk or call on 01825 724752. You will be given more details at a briefing before the event.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: Will be open at the village hall, from 10am to 1pm on Saturday September 1. All are welcome to take along broken items or clothing needing repair from home, and have a cup of tea or coffee and a cake whilst waiting so do go along. More volunteers are most welcome, so if you are able to offer electrical, bicycle, furniture or any handiwork or craft repair skills please email Bryan McAlley at brymac@btinternet.com.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30pm on Tuesday September 4 and the Parish Council on September 18 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The full agenda can be found on the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday September 4, at the village hall at 7.45pm when the speaker, whose talk on Scams is Lee Ede a Trading Standards Officer. As this talk is likely be of interest to many people this will be an open meeting, so do go along (gentlemen too) you are all welcome to attend and learn more about scams and know how to spot one. There is a nominal charge of £3 which includes home-made refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

CHARITY BINGO: And Bubbly at the Bluebell Vineyard Estates takes place on Friday September 7. Arrive from 6pm, Bingo starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £20 includes a glass of English sparkling wine, local seasonal picnic box and two bingo strips. There will be a bar and charity auction. For more information email info@craigpayne.co.uk and for tickets visit www.craigpayne. co.uk/bingoandbubbly.

AUTUMN SHOW: Horticultural Society Autumn Show is on Saturday September 8 and they hope to see you there either as an exhibitor or a visitor. For more information about the show contact Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or via pge44@waitrose.com or Jo Barnes via chaileyvillageshow@outlook.com.

MAKE A WILL FORTNIGHT: Solicitors from across the South-East (including Dean Wilson in Brighton, Adams and Remers in Lewes, Griffith Smith LLP in Hassocks, Griffith Smith Conway in Hove and J E Bennett in Sevenoaks) have partnered with Chailey Heritage Foundation to support the charity’s annual campaign. Participating solicitors will kindly be waiving their fees for a fixed number of appointments made during that time. However, individuals are requested to consider a donation to the charity in lieu of payment. Suggested donation amounts are £75 to add a codicil to an existing will, £120 for a single will and £180 for mirror wills. The campaign runs from Monday to Friday, September 10 to 21, and you can book an appointment any time during this two week period. If you don’t yet have a Will, or you need to make changes to your Will, this is an opportunity to do so. To find out more about Make a Will Fortnight, visit www.chf.org.uk/wills or contact Chailey Heritage Foundation on 01825 724752.

JUMBLE SALE: Takes place on Saturday September 22 at 11am, at the village hall, to raise funds for Chailey Bonfire Society. Donations of jumble can be delivered to the village hall on Friday September 21 between 7pm and 8pm or from 9am Saturday morning.

COFFEE MORNING: The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. Join the Bluebell Railway on September 28 for the Macmillan Coffee Morning at 11.15am. Usually, people meet for coffee and bring cakes to buy and sell to each other to raise money for Macmillan. However the Railway is doing the coffee morning in style on the Wealden Rambler set to and from East Grinstead. Bring your cakes and add a donation of £10 for Macmillan and have a lot of fun. The Railway are supplying free teas and coffees and the train of course. All money collected or raised by cake sales will go to Macmillan Cancer Support. Booking is essential. To book your place contact Ruth Rowatt on 01825 720800 or ruth.rowatt@bluebell-railway.co.uk.

ADVERTISING: If you run a local business and would be interested in placing an advert in Chailey Bonfire Society’s programme for their bonfire night celebrations on Saturday November 10 please contact anthonytomlinson90@gmail.com. The Bonfire Society are asking for £15 for quarter page,£25 for half page and £40 for a full page of advertising space.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: We are now entering the time of mists and mellow fruitfulness. The summer is drawing to a close and summer fruit and veg is being gathered in and the rest prepared for the winter. French and runner beans will still be cropping and will need regular picking and watering. Don’t forget if you get fed up with them, just leave them to form a bean and as the pod dries, pick and dry and use them in the kitchen. I think it is always best to buy fresh seed and not use homegrown. This is because cross pollination may occur so you are never entirely sure what you are getting. Tomatoes will continue to ripen throughout the month but be on the lookout for blight. If in doubt bring them in and ripen them on a sunny windowsill. Sweet peppers and aubergines are eaten fresh but chillies can be dried or frozen. I tend to dry them by leaving them in a bowl in a sunny spot. When dried they will keep for years. Dig main crop potatoes and only store those in perfect condition in a hessian sack in a cool dark place. Those not perfect use straight away. If need be support sprouts and keep a constant vigil for caterpillars. Autumn raspberries will be fruiting. When they have finished leave the canes and cut them down to ground level in January and February. Summer fruiting raspberries should have the fruiting canes cut out and the new ones tied in. Apples will be ready to pick. If you are unsure if they are ripe cup one in your hand and lift and gently twist. If it comes away it is ripe. Also when cut in half the seeds should be dark brown. Pears are more difficult. As they ripen the neck gets to shows a little softness and may become faintly yellow. Sometimes it is best to pick, store and try. Next month is the time to plant over wintering onions, garlic and I think shallots. Prepare the ground with a general purpose fertiliser and a little added lime well raked in. Early autumn is the time to plant out next year’s strawberries from runners raised in the summer. They like a rich soil with lots of well rotted compost added lime and a sunny position. Also don’t forget all the free pleasures available in the autumn in the form of sloes, blackberries and mushrooms. For more information contact Peter Estcourt on 07803 179708 or via pge44@icloud.com.