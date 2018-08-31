MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, meet every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

CRICKET: Chailey CC are looking for more players for friendly games on Sundays. Players (young or older than young) are always welcome. The Club appreciates that family or other commitments may mean that you cannot turn out for every game. No worries, you would still be very welcome. So if you would like to play cricket regularly or occasionally, even if it is just once, twice or three times a year then call Peter on 07709946880.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: Will be open, at the village hall, from 10am to 1pm tomorrow, Saturday. All are welcome to take along broken items or clothing needing repair from home, and have a cup of tea or coffee and a cake whilst waiting so do go along. More volunteers are most welcome too, if you are able to offer electrical, bicycle, furniture or any handiwork or craft repair skills please email Bryan McAlley at brymac@btinternet.com.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30pm on Tuesday and the Parish Council on September 18 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday at the village hall, at 7.45pm when the speaker, whose talk on Scams is Lee Ede a Trading Standards Officer. As this talk is likely be of interest to many people this will be an open meeting, so do go along (gentlemen too) you are all welcome to attend and learn more about scams and know how to spot one. There is a nominal charge of £3 which includes home-made refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

BINGO AND BUBBLY: In aid of two charities, one being St Peter and St James Hospice, takes place at the Bluebell Vineyard Estates on Friday September 7. Arrive from 6pm and bingo starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £20 includes a glass of English sparkling wine, local seasonal picnic box and two bingo strips. There will be a bar and charity auction. For more information email info@craigpayne.co.uk and for tickets visit www.craigpayne.co .uk/bingoandbubbly.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Autumn Show is on Saturday September 8 and they hope to see you there either as an exhibitor or a visitor. For more information about the show contact Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or via pge44@waitrose.com or Jo Barnes via chaileyvillageshow@outlook.com.

FIND OUT MORE DAY: Takes place on Sunday September 9 at 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ends around 4.30pm. You are invited to attend to find out about what volunteering at the Bluebell Railway entails. The day will include a tour behind the scenes and for more information email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

MAKE A WILL FORTNIGHT: Solicitors from across the South-East have partnered with Chailey Heritage Foundation to support the charity’s annual campaign. Participating solicitors will kindly be waiving their fees for a fixed number of appointments made during that time. However, individuals are requested to consider a donation to the charity in lieu of payment. The campaign runs from Monday 10 to Friday 21 September and you can book an appointment any time during this two week period. If you don’t yet have a Will, or you need to make changes to your Will, this is an opportunity to do so. To find out more about Make a Will Fortnight, visit www.chf.org.uk/wills or contact Chailey Heritage Foundation on 01825 724752.

BONFIRE BADGE NIGHT: Is being held on Friday September 14 at the Five Bells from 7pm to 9pm. The winner of the badge design competition will be announced and the badges will be handed out on membership renewal. Membership is £10 for a family (two adults and children) or £5 per individual. The Society welcome new members so do go along and join them for a drink and chat and enter their 100 square raffle for a chance to win some lovely prizes.

VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation is looking for volunteers to assist with a fundraising stand, between 8.30am and 4pm, at the Bo Peep Hill Climb (www.chf.org.uk/event-bo-peep.html) on Sunday September 16. Similarly to help with bucket collections at the Classics in Town at Burgess Hill (www.chf.org.uk/event-classics-in-town.html) on Sunday September 23 between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Also to assist the organisers of the Wolf Run Pippingford (www.chf.org.uk/event-autumn-wolf.html) on Saturday and Sunday, September 29 and 30, from 8.30am to 4pm. If you could support the Foundation with any of these events your assistance will be much appreciated. Please email the Foundation at fundraising@chf.org.uk or call on 01825 724752 and you will be given more details at a briefing before the event.

LUNCH CLUB: Takes place at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green on Thursday September 20. Just go along and enjoy a delicious meal at 12.30pm, the food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

JUMBLE SALE: Takes place on Saturday September 22 at 11am, at the village hall, to raise funds for Chailey Bonfire Society. Donations of jumble can be delivered to the village hall on Friday September 21 between 7pm and 8pm or from 9am Saturday morning.

COFFEE MORNING: The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. Join the Bluebell Railway on Friday September 28 for the Macmillan Coffee Morning at 11.15am. Usually, people meet for coffee and bring cakes to buy and sell to each other to raise money for Macmillan. However the Railway is doing the coffee morning in style on the Wealden Rambler set to and from East Grinstead. Bring your cakes and add a donation of £10 for Macmillan and have a lot of fun. The Railway are supplying free teas and coffees and the train of course. All money collected or raised by cake sales will go to Macmillan Cancer Support. Booking is essential. To book your place contact Ruth Rowatt on 01825 720800 or ruth.rowatt@bluebell-railway.co.uk.

MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will be open on Sunday September 30 from 3pm to 5pm. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children aged between 10 and 16 years. This will be the final opening of the Windmill in 2018. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.

BONFIRE PROCESSION: If any families or organisations would like to enter a float into this year’s bonfire procession on Saturday November 10 please contact Diane on 01273 401900 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk.

ADVERTISING: If you run a local business and would be interested in placing an advert in Chailey Bonfire Society’s programme for their bonfire night celebrations please contact anthony tomlinson90@gmail.com. The bonfire society are asking for £15 for quarter page, £25 for half page and £40 for a full page of advertising space.