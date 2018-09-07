AUTUMN SHOW: Horticultural Society Autumn Show takes place tomorrow, Saturday, and they hope to see you there either as an exhibitor or a visitor. For more information about the show contact Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or via pge44@waitrose.com or Jo Barnes via chaileyvillage show@outlook.com. Everyone is invited to see the exhibits from 2.30pm and maybe stay a while to enjoy delicious refreshments, which will include home-made cakes, and the raffle. Prize giving is at about 4pm and will be followed by an auction of produce.

MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, meet every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

FIND OUT MORE DAY: Takes place on Sunday at 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ends around 4.30pm. You are invited to attend to find out about what volunteering at the Bluebell Railway entails. The day will include a tour behind the scenes and for more information email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

MAKE A WILL FORTNIGHT: Solicitors from across the South-East have partnered with Chailey Heritage Foundation to support the charity’s annual campaign. Participating solicitors will kindly be waiving their fees for a fixed number of appointments made during that time. However, individuals are requested to consider a donation to the charity in lieu of payment. The campaign runs from Monday to Friday, September 10 to 21, and you can book an appointment any time during this two week period. If you don’t yet have a Will, or you need to make changes to your Will, this is an opportunity to do so. To find out more about Make a Will Fortnight, visit www.chf.org.uk/wills or contact Chailey Heritage Foundation on 01825 724752.

BADGE NIGHT: Bonfire Badge Night is being held on Friday September 14 at the Five Bells from 7pm to 9pm. The winner of the badge design competition will be announced and the badges will be handed out on membership renewal. Membership is £10 for a family (two adults and children) or £5 per individual. The society welcome new members so do go along and join them for a drink and chat and enter their 100 square raffle for a chance to win some lovely prizes.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation is looking for volunteers to assist with a fundraising stand, between 8.30am and 4pm, at the Bo Peep Hill Climb (www.chf.org.uk/ event-bo-peep.html) on Sunday September 16. Similarly to help with bucket collections at the Classics in Town at Burgess Hill (www.chf.org.uk/event -classics-in-town.html) on Sunday September 23 between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Also to assist the organisers of the Wolf Run Pippingford (www.chf.org.uk/event-autumn-wolf.html) on Saturday and Sunday, September 29 and 30, from 8.30am to 4pm. If you could support the Foundation with any of these events your assistance will be much appreciated. Please email the Foundation at fundraising@chf.org.uk or call on 01825 724752 and you will be given more details at a briefing before the event.

PARISH COUNCIL: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council at 7.30pm on Tuesday September 18 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The council will be considering and making decisions on a range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they wish to raise or draw to the council’s attention. The full agenda can be found on the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

LUNCH CLUB: Takes place at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green on Thursday September 20. Just go along and enjoy a delicious meal at 12.30pm, the food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

JUMBLE SALE: Takes place on Saturday September 22 at 11am, at the village hall, to raise funds for Chailey Bonfire Society. Donations of jumble can be delivered to the village hall on Friday September 21 between 7pm and 8pm or from 9am Saturday morning.

COFFEE MORNING: The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. Join the Bluebell Railway on Friday September 28 for the Macmillan Coffee Morning at 11.15am. Usually, people meet for coffee and bring cakes to buy and sell to each other to raise money for Macmillan. However the Railway is doing the coffee morning in style on the Wealden Rambler set to and from East Grinstead. Bring your cakes and add a donation of £10 for Macmillan and have a lot of fun. The Railway are supplying free teas and coffees and the train of course. All money collected or raised by cake sales will go to Macmillan Cancer Support. Booking is essential. To book your place contact Ruth Rowatt on 01825 720800 or ruth.rowatt@bluebell-railway.co.uk.

MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will be open on Sunday September 30 from 3pm to 5pm. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children aged between 10 and 16 years. This will be the final opening of the windmill in 2018. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday October 2, at the village hall, at 7.45pm. There is a nominal charge of £3 which includes home-made refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30pm on Tuesday October 2 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The committee will be considering current planning applications and the council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.