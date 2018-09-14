MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, meet every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

BADGE NIGHT: Bonfire Badge Night is being held today, Friday, at the Five Bells from 7pm to 9pm. The winner of the badge design competition will be announced and the badges will be handed out on membership renewal. Membership is £10 for a family (two adults and children) or £5 per individual. The society welcome new members so do go along and join them for a drink and chat and enter their 100 square raffle for a chance to win some lovely prizes.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation is looking for volunteers to assist with a fundraising stand, between 8.30am and 4pm, at the Bo Peep Hill Climb (www.chf.org.uk/ event-bo-peep.html) on Sunday September 16. Similarly to help with bucket collections at the Classics in Town at Burgess Hill (www.chf.org.uk/event -classics-in-town.html) on Sunday September 23 between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Also to assist the organisers of the Wolf Run Pippingford (www.chf.org.uk/event-autumn-wolf.html) on Saturday and Sunday, September 29 and 30, from 8.30am to 4pm. If you could support the Foundation with any of these events your assistance will be much appreciated. Please email the Foundation at fundraising@chf.org.uk or call on 01825 724752 and you will be given more details at a briefing before the event.

PARISH COUNCIL: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council at 7.30pm on Tuesday September 18 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The council will be considering and making decisions on a range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they wish to raise or draw to the council’s attention. The full agenda can be found on the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

LUNCH CLUB: Takes place at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green on Thursday September 20. Just go along and enjoy a delicious meal at 12.30pm, the food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

JUMBLE SALE: Takes place on Saturday September 22 at 11am, at the village hall, to raise funds for Chailey Bonfire Society. Donations of jumble can be delivered to the village hall on Friday September 21 between 7pm and 8pm or from 9am Saturday morning.

COFFEE MORNING: The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. Join the Bluebell Railway on Friday September 28 for the Macmillan Coffee Morning at 11.15am. Usually, people meet for coffee and bring cakes to buy and sell to each other to raise money for Macmillan. However the Railway is doing the coffee morning in style on the Wealden Rambler set to and from East Grinstead. Bring your cakes and add a donation of £10 for Macmillan and have a lot of fun. The Railway are supplying free teas and coffees and the train of course. All money collected or raised by cake sales will go to Macmillan Cancer Support. Booking is essential. To book your place contact Ruth Rowatt on 01825 720800 or ruth.rowatt@bluebell-railway.co.uk.

MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will be open on Sunday September 30 from 3pm to 5pm. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children aged between 10 and 16 years. This will be the final opening of the windmill in 2018. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday October 2, at the village hall, at 7.45pm. There is a nominal charge of £3 which includes home-made refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30pm on Tuesday October 2 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The committee will be considering current planning applications and the council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

JUMBLE SALE: At the village hall on Saturday October 6 starts at 11am. Funds raised are in aid of Family Support Work, the Sussex charity for children. Donations of jumble can be brought to the hall from 9am on the day. For further information phone Judy on 01825 723815 or Sue on 01825 731926.

BONFIRE PROCESSION: If any families or organisations would like to enter a float into this year’s Bonfire procession, on Saturday November 10, please contact Diane on 01273 401900 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk.

ADVERTISING: If you run a local business and would be interested in placing an advert in Chailey Bonfire Society’s programme for their bonfire night celebrations please contact anthony tomlinson90@gmail.com. The Bonfire Society are asking for £15 for quarter page, £25 for half page and £40 for a full page of advertising space.

AUTUMN SHOW RESULTS: Although entries were a little down on previous years probably due to the difficult growing conditions, the standard remained excellent and the Society were glad to welcome a number of new exhibitors from both in and out of the village, as the shows are ‘open’ and everyone can enter. Particularly gratifying was the number of visitors in the afternoon, the hall was full and a most enjoyable time was had by all. The following prizes were awarded the British Caledonian Cup (vegetables), the Hickwells Cup (most outstanding vegetable) and the Sam Briggs Memorial Cup (horticulture over all three shows) to Chris Gibson, the Bowling Cup (flower classes), Weller Cup (dahlias) and TSB Cup (floral) to Christine Gibson, the Chris Bone Memorial Cup (drink classes) to Annelies Schlup, Cooper Cup (cookery and handicrafts) to Maureen Durrant, Chailey Cup (children 8 to 11yrs) and Bosun Cup (children’s classes over all three shows) Ella Staplehurst and the Jubilee Shield (child first time entry) Henry Church.