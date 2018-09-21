MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, meet every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

JUMBLE SALE: Takes place tomorrow, Saturday, at 11am in the village hall, to raise funds for Chailey Bonfire Society. Donations of jumble can be delivered to the village hall today (Friday) evening between 7pm and 8pm or from 9am Saturday morning.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

COFFEE MORNING: The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. Join the Bluebell Railway on Friday September 28 for the Macmillan Coffee Morning at 11.15am. Usually, people meet for coffee and bring cakes to buy and sell to each other to raise money for Macmillan. However the Railway is doing the coffee morning in style on the Wealden Rambler set to and from East Grinstead. Bring your cakes and add a donation of £10 for Macmillan and have a lot of fun. The Railway are supplying free teas and coffees and the train of course. All money collected or raised by cake sales will go to Macmillan Cancer Support. Booking is essential. To book your place contact Ruth Rowatt on 01825 720800 or ruth.rowatt@bluebell-railway.co.uk.

VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation is looking for volunteers to assist the organisers of the Wolf Run Pippingford (www.chf.org.uk/event-autumn-wolf.html) on Saturday and Sunday, September 29 and 30, from 8.30am to 4pm. If you could support the Foundation with any of these events your assistance will be much appreciated. Please email the Foundation at fundraising@chf.org.uk or call on 01825 724752 and you will be given more details at a briefing before the event.

MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will be open on Sunday September 30 from 3pm to 5pm. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children aged between 10 and 16 years. This will be the final opening of the Windmill in 2018. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday October 2, in the village hall at 7.45pm for their annual meeting when the president, secretary and committee members are elected. Do go along and hear the report of our year’s activities and support the committee. There is a nominal charge of £3 which includes home-made refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30pm on Tuesday October 2 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The committee will be considering current planning applications and the council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

JUMBLE SALE: At the village hall on Saturday October 6 starts at 11am. Funds raised are in aid of Family Support Work, the Sussex charity for children. Donations of jumble can be brought to the hall from 9am on the day. For further information phone Judy on 01825 723815 or Sue on 01825 731926.

LUNCH CLUB: Takes place at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green on Thursday October 18. Just go along and enjoy a delicious meal at 12.30pm, the food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

AGM: The Horticultural Society had a very successful Autumn Show earlier this month. The standard was very high; there were a number of new exhibitors and lots of visitors in the afternoon. Each show requires a cooperative effort to make it a success and the committee would welcome new members to assist with this. If you would like to join the society or find out more do go along for cheese and wine at their AGM, in the Reading Room, on Thursday October 18 at 8pm. For more details call Peter Estcourt on 07803 179708 or email pge44@icloud.com.