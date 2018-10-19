MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, meet every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

STEAMWORKS: Is the Bluebell Railway’s new innovative, interactive experience which opens on Saturday at Sheffield Park station. To celebrate the opening of SteamWorks, a special Family Festival is being held over the weekend of October 20 and 21. In addition to SteamWorks, Blast Science will be putting on their Family Forces science show, with interactive live experiments and lots of comedy, Weald Technology will offer hands-on activities. Also the Cultural Carriage will be full of fun experiments, music making, book readings and objects illustrating the science and mechanics of steam. For more details visit http://www.bluebell-railway.co.uk

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30 pm on Tuesday November 6 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The committee will be considering current planning applications and the council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday November 6, at the village hall, at 7.45pm for a talk on Ashdown Forest Conservation by Steve Alton. Do go along as this talk will be most interesting. There is a nominal charge of £3 which includes homemade refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

BONFIRE SOCIETY: Celebration on Saturday November 10 will start with a procession from Chailey School. If you as a family or organisation would like to enter a float, a walking or vehicular one, please contact Diane on 01273 401900 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk. Also, if you are able to help the Society marshal the evening or with collection buckets please get in touch via the Society’s Facebook page or contact Diane.

EVENT: Wills and Inheritance Tax Planning event in partnership with Adams and Remers is being hosted, at Chailey Heritage Foundation, on Thursday November 15 from 6pm to 8pm. This event is free to attend and includes welcome drinks and networking, followed by a presentation from Rose Macfarlane an associate at Adams & Remers, Lewes. Rose will explain how to make the most of your assets, minimise the impact of inheritance tax and help you consider how to properly structure your will. Also provide information about remembering Chailey Heritage Foundation in your Will. Leaving a legacy is a lasting way to ensure that the Foundation can continue to support young people with complex disabilities and health needs in the future. The Foundation hope you will be interested in finding out more about this way of giving. This event is free to attend, but numbers are limited, so if you wish to attend please book in advance at www.chf.org.uk/inheritance-event. For further information contact Jenna Durdle on 01825 724752 or email fundraising@chf.org.uk

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: Will be open on Saturday November 24 from 2pm to 5pm. If your jeans need patching, your bicycle is squeaking (cycle repairs are a speciality) or your kettle won’t boil or other electrical appliance such as mixers, hoovers, blenders, radio and record players won’t work. Then do take the item along and see if it can be repaired, whilst waiting for your repair you can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and delicious cake. Everyone is welcome, entry and repairs are free but donations will be gratefully received towards ongoing costs of the service. For more information or to offer electrical, bicycle, furniture or any handiwork or craft repair skills please email Bryan McAlley at brymac@btinternet.com.

CHRISTMAS PARTY: Senior Citizens Christmas Party The Chailey Bonfire Society Christmas Party is being held on Saturday December 1 at the village hall from 12.30pm to 5pm. This is always a very happy event, with a delicious festive meal and entertainment. Transport is also provided. I know some think they are not senior enough to go to this party but thinking this means missing out on a truly special afternoon hosted by the Bonfire Society. If you or anyone you know would like to attend or would like more information please let Jane Stent know on 01273 400632 or jane.stent@btinternet.com.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation are looking for volunteers to assist with their bucket collections at Tesco Superstore, Lewes, on Friday December 21 any two hours between midday and 6pm and on Saturday December 22 any two hours between 9am and 6pm. Also at the Hilton Metropole, Brighton, to help run a lucky dip at the Festive Fair at the Jack and the Beanstalk traditional pantomime on Saturday December 22 from 10am to 11.30am and Sunday December 23 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. If you are able to assist with these fundraising events please email fundraising@chf.org.uk or call them on 01825 724752 and they will send you a briefing before the event.