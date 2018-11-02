PLANNING COMMITTEE: Planning Committee All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30 pm on Tuesday at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The committee will be considering current planning applications and the council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday at the village hall, at 7.45pm for a talk on Ashdown Forest Conservation by Steve Alton. Do go along as this talk will be most interesting. There is a nominal charge of £3 which includes home-made refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

BONFIRE CELEBRATIONS: In Chailey on Saturday November 10 start with a procession from Chailey School. If you as a family or organisation would like to enter a float, a walking or vehicular one, please contact Diane on 01273 401900 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk. The society’s memorial service at Chailey Green will mark the 100 year anniversary of the end of the First World War. If you are a relative of anyone listed on the memorial they would be grateful if you would let them know by calling Diane on 01273 401900 or via secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk. Also, if you would like to get involved with bonfire night or become a member of the Bonfire Society please contact Diane.

BONFIRE NIGHT: As in previous years the roads through Chailey will close at 6pm and re-open at 9pm (subject to the road being clear). Timings for the evening are 5.30pm judging of the floats at Chailey School, 6pm procession begins from Mill Lane, 6.25pm procession arrives at the Horns Lodge, 6.30pm procession leaves Horns Lodge, 7pm procession arrives at War Memorial, 7.20pm procession leaves War Memorial, 7.25pm procession stops at the Five Bells, 7.45pm procession leaves Five Bells, 7.55pm procession arrives at fire site and 8.15pm fireworks commence. The best view of the fireworks is from the field. Food and hot drinks will be available on the field all evening. A vintage bus will be providing transport, to view Chailey Bonfire celebrations, for those who need to the War Memorial and fire site. There will be four pick up points the Kings Head 5.15pm, Grantham Close 5.30pm, Chailey School 5.55pm and the Horns Lodge 6.25pm. Return journeys will be available, please book your place by contacting jane.stent@btinternet.com or 01273 400632.

FIND OUT MORE DAY: Takes place on Sunday November 11 at 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ends around 4.30pm. You are invited to attend to find out about what volunteering at the Bluebell Railway entails. The day will include a tour behind the scenes and for more information email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

LUNCH CLUB: Is at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green on Thursday November 15. Just go along and enjoy a delicious meal at 12.30pm, the food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

EVENT: Wills and Inheritance Tax Planning event in partnership with Adams and Remers is being hosted, at Chailey Heritage Foundation, on Thursday November 15 from 6pm to 8pm. This event is free to attend and includes welcome drinks and networking, followed by a presentation from Rose Macfarlane an associate at Adams and Remers, Lewes. Rose will explain how to make the most of your assets, minimise the impact of inheritance tax and help you consider how to properly structure your will. Also provide information about remembering Chailey Heritage Foundation in your Will. Leaving a legacy is a lasting way to ensure that the Foundation can continue to support young people with complex disabilities and health needs in the future. The Foundation hope you will be interested in finding out more about this way of giving. This event is free to attend, but numbers are limited, so if you wish to attend please book in advance at www.chf.org.uk/inheritance-event. For further information contact Jenna Durdle on 01825 724752 or email fundraising@chf.org.uk.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: Will be open on Saturday November 24 from 2pm to 5pm. If your jeans need patching, your bicycle is squeaking (cycle repairs are a speciality) or your kettle won’t boil or other electrical appliance such as mixers, hoovers, blenders, radio and record players won’t work. Then do take the item along and see if it can be repaired, whilst waiting for your repair you can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and delicious cake. Everyone is welcome, entry and repairs are free but donations will be gratefully received towards ongoing costs of the service. For more information or to offer electrical, bicycle, furniture or any handiwork or craft repair skills please email Bryan McAlley at brymac@btinternet.com.

CHRISTMAS PARTY: Senior Citizens Christmas Party The Chailey Bonfire Society Christmas Party is being held on Saturday December 1 at the village hall from 12.30pm to 5pm. This is always a very happy event, with a delicious festive meal and entertainment. Transport is also provided. I know some think they are not ‘senior’ enough to go to this party but thinking this means missing out on a truly special afternoon hosted by the Bonfire Society. If you or anyone you know would like to attend or would like more information please let Jane Stent know on 01273 400632 or jane.stent@btinternet.com.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation are looking for volunteers to assist with their bucket collections at Tesco Superstore, Lewes, on Friday December 21 any two hours between midday and 6pm and on Saturday December 22 any two hours between 9am and 6pm. Also at the Hilton Metropole, Brighton, to help run a lucky dip at the Festive Fair at the Jack & the Beanstalk traditional pantomime on Saturday December 22 from 10am to 11.30am and Sunday December 23 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. If you are able to assist with these fundraising events please email fundraising@chf.org.uk or call them on 01825 724752 and they will send you a briefing before the event.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: We have enjoyed a long warm and sunny autumn which has kept crops growing longer than normal. However winter will soon be with us and it is a good idea to clear the vegetable patch as much as possible and prepare it for the Spring. I tend to use a ‘no dig’ method, just using a hand fork to turn the soil and break it up. In areas which are to grow potatoes, tomatoes,marrows,courgettes,sweet corn and brassicas cover with a good layer of farmyard manure followed by garden compost. For salad crops,spinach,legumes and onions just add plenty of garden compost. For root crops such as beetroot and carrots just ensure the soil is stone free and of a fine texture- if necessary add horticultural sand. Onions, tomatoes and brassicas benefit from added lime but not potatoes as it may encourage scab. Some people cover the bare earth with polythene or plant a green manure to be dug in in the spring. The choice is yours. November is the month to plant tulips. Tulips originate in northern Iraq , Iran and southern Russia in well drained stoney soil in mountainous areas. They can therefore tolerate cold but not water logging. Also they tend not to do so well in second and subsequent years so planting in containers is a good option. If planting outside ensure an area of good drainage and add grit if necessary. Plant at 6” to 8” depth. Now is the time to plant sweet peas for next summers show. Plant in root trainers and keep in a cold frame or unseated greenhouse over the winter. For dahlias wait for the first frost to blacken the foliage the lift the tubers and overwinter in a frost free place. Lift main crop beetroot and carrots and store in dry sand. Eskimo is a main crop carrot that is cold tolerant and thus can be left in the ground and save a lot of trouble. Soft fruit bushes and fruiting canes are planted this month and bare rooted fruit trees in December.

TRACTOR CLUB: Once again, the weather was kind to Chailey Classic and Vintage Tractor Club who held their autumn charitable tractor run on Saturday October 20, the theme being The Turning of the Leaf. Another hugely successful occasion, which coincided with the Club’s first anniversary. St Peter and St James Hospice is Chailey Tractor Club’s designated charity and the autumn event attracted donations in excess of £176. As many as 20 various makes and models of vintage and classic tractors proceeded through the country lanes from Newick to Fletching via Cooksbridge, East Chiltington and Plumpton. The club was joined at their village stops by their affiliated Border Morris side, Spirimawgus. Chailey Tractor Club continues to grow in terms of membership and recognition. Howard Venters, Chairman, said ‘I am particularly pleased at the high level of participation from members who sometimes struggle to choose which of their favourite tractors to bring along. It’s all a bit of fun and our proven formula for the day is old tractors, good people, folk music, Morris dancing, hopefully good weather and beautiful Sussex countryside. All in a good cause and perhaps equally importantly, reminding the public of the importance of agriculture, food and farming to the rural economy.’

The club already have plans well in place for their Christmas festivities which will be held on Saturday evening, December 15, preceded by a Christmas tractor run, route to be confirmed. All welcome. For further information, email Liz at chaileytractorclub@gmail.com.