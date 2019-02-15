MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, meet every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

PARISH COUNCIL: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the parish council at 7.30pm on Tuesday February 19 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The council will be considering and making decisions on a wish to range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they raise or draw to the Council’s attention. The full agenda can be found on the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

LUNCH CLUB: At St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green, is on the third Thursday of each month so the next lunch will be Thursday February 21. Just go along and enjoy a delicious lunch from 12.30 to 2pm. The meal is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation are looking for volunteers to assist with the Brighton Half Marathon, on Sunday February 24. This is a beautiful run along the seafront so do take part. Also there is one place left for the Brighton Marathon on April 14. Alternatively you could assist the Foundation by taking part in the Greater Brighton Cycle Challenge, either 30 or 60 miles, on Sunday May 19. I know this next event is a few months away but the Foundation are also looking for at least forty volunteers/marshalls to help at their Focus 10K event on Sunday June 2 at Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath (www.chf.org.uk/event-f10k.html). This is a fun, family day out with a great atmosphere. Helpers will need to be there between 8am and 2pm and food and beverages will be provided. Please let the Foundation know, as soon as possible, if you can help on 01825 724444 or fundraising @chf.org.uk.

FLOWER ARRANGING: A demonstration by Shirley Carman-Martin, organised by the Horticultural Society, is at the Reading Room on Tuesday February 26 at 6pm. All are welcome. Cheese and wine will be provided and there is no charge. For more information call Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or pge44@icloud.com.

JUMBLE SALE: Will be at the village hall on Saturday March 2, at 11am, to raise funds for Chailey Bonfire Society. Donations of jumble will be gratefully received from February 16, so if you are having a post-Christmas clear out please bear the Bonfire Society in mind.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the Parish Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday March 5, at the Reading Room, Chailey Green, starting at 7.30 pm. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday March 5 at the village hall, at 7.45pm. The title of the talk, by Paul Green is Murders and Misdemeanours. Prospective members and guests are always welcome and a donation of £3 will include home-made refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

SPONSORED DINNER: Sponsored three course dinner is being held at The Bull Inn Newick, by the Newick and Chailey St Peter and St James Hospice Support Group, on Wednesday March 6 at 7pm for 7.30pm. There will be a glass of bubbles on arrival and a fund raising raffle. Tickets cost £35 per head and please contact Sarah Nesbitt 01825 721033 or The Bull Inn 01825 722746 to acquire them.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: Is open, at the village hall, on Saturday March 9. Chailey Repair Café is part of a world-wide movement where volunteer experts repair things free of charge although a donation towards running costs is invited. Anyone can take along broken items or clothing needing repair and enjoy cup of tea or coffee and a cake whilst waiting. If you would like to know more contact chaileyrc@gmail.com or find the Café on Facebook.

BRANCH LINE WEEKEND: (Friday March 15 to Sunday March 17). This will be a fun-packed weekend showcasing the Bluebell Railway’s small locomotives. There will be a busy timetable which will recreate the branch line feel of the Railway in its heyday by concentrating on the use of the smaller Bluebell locomotives plus visitors For more information visit https://www.bluebell-railway.com/.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Horticultural Society schedule for 2019 is available from Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or pge44@icloud.com, the local shop and the Five Bells. The spring Show is on Saturday March 23 so do get your schedule and think of what to enter.

FETE AND DOG SHOW: Organised by Chailey Bonfire Society in the field at Markstakes Corner, South Chailey, takes place on Saturday April 20 and the society invite you to have a stall. The St George’s Day Fete will be open to the public from noon to 4pm. Each pitch is suitable for a gazebo and larger pitches are available. Stalls and car boot spaces are £10. Payment to be made in advance. If you would like to book a stall or car boot space or would like more information call Clare on 07985 112968 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk. If you are interested in getting involved with this event or have/know of an attraction that the Bonfire Society may be interested in please also contact Clare.

SUPPORT GROUP: St Peter and St James Hospice Newick and Chailey Support Group are looking for new committee members. The group raise around £10,000 to £12,000 a year for the Hospice by running and supporting various local events. There are about six meetings in a year held in the evening. This is obviously a very worthwhile enterprise and anybody who feels they would like to help is asked please to contact Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or pge44@icloud.com.