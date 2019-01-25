Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICE: Sunday at St Peter’s Church, Offham. 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Family Communion followed by coffee/tea, cake and biscuits in the church hall.

CHURCH NEWS: As I am always being asked when the parish is going to get a new Rector, the answer is that I don’t know and at the moment there is no news. It is hard to even think of a replacement for many, as the parish was so blessed with having Derek Bastide and his wife Judith for so may years. Sadly, everyone has to retire at some time, as Derek did. The following report will show that St Peter’s is still a hive of activity, especially at Christmas. As has been the custom for so many in the parish, Christmas always starts with the much loved Carol Service at Hamsey Church and this year the Rev Martin Shepherd officiated and the talented Will Walshe-Grey was on the keyboard. There was standing room only in the church. Hamsey Harmony, under the baton of Julie Nye contributed their vocal talent and their singing raised the roof. As well as being a very moving service it was also, according to the report, a truly memorable occasion. Thanks must also go to all those who gave up their time to clean an decorate the church in advance. December 23 was the turn of St Peter’s Church Offham for the service of Nine Lessons and Carols. The church had been so beautifully decorated by Caroline Featherstone and her team. There was a good congregation, who rivalled those at Hamsey for the quality of their singing. The Venerable Martin Lloyd Williams, Archdeacon of Brighton and Lewes, officiated and he is thanked by all who attended. The organist, Stewart Newton, provided the musical accompaniment and the choir, with Cheryl as the soloist, contributed several carols. A glass of Christmas Cheer was waiting in the church hall following the service. Thanks go to Chris Glover and her helpers for organising it. The Christmas Eucharist on Christmas Day was led by the Right Reverend Richard Jackson, Bishop of Lewes. He was welcomed to a full church who were truly grateful to him for giving up his time on such a special day. Stewart Newton again played the organ beautifully, and the congregation once again raised the roof with their singing. The church looked beautiful and thanks go again to Caroline and her team for such an eye-catching display, to Ursula Hare for providing the wood and to Bob Doran for preparing some new holders for the candles in the windows. A little bird has gold me what a wonderful job the churchwarden, Roland Gough, and his wife Brenda are doing to keep everything running smoothly at St Peter’s Church, Offham. Let’s hope that 2019 will make all their wishes come true and a new Rector will be appointed for the parish.

HAMSEY CHURCH: It is reported that the church will be open again on weekends in January and February thanks to some very kind volunteers. Regular openings will commence on March 4/5. It will be open at weekends and most weekdays from 10am to 4pm.

OFFHAM CHURCH HALL: Activities in the hall. As well as the usual church activities, the hall hosts a number of village activities such as Yoga, Pilates and Monday Afternoon Club. The hall is available at very reasonable rates for small events, seating around 40 people maximum. It has a fully equipped kitchen and toilet facilities. Contact Caroline Featherstone on 01273 477151 or email aaf-caf@usa.net for more information.

YOGA AND PILATES: If you would like to find some mid-week quiet and unravel tensions of the day through posture and movement (asana) breath works (pranayama) and meditation (dhyana), there is now a Slow Yoga class on Tuesday mornings from 9.15am to 10.45am in St Peter’s Church Hall, Offham. It started on January 8. For more details contact Amber Ward on 01273 891595 or 07795 170803. the Pilates class is at 7.30pm on Tuesdays in term time, which also started on January 8.

MONDAY AFTERNOON CLUB: All meetings are in Offham Church Hall starting at 2pm and are open to all retired members of the community. There is no need to commit to every meting, feel free to turn up to any that interest you. You’ll get a warm welcome. Lifts are always available, just contact Caroline on 01273 477151 or Judith on 07889 281214.

HAMSEY HARMONY: Meet on Sundays in Offham Church Hal, 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Cost £6. Next date will be February 3. All welcome, no auditions or note reading requirements. For further information please contact Julie Nye on 07972 191932 or see www.julienye.org.

TODDLER TUNES: There is a regular music and dance session for those aged 5 years and under. They meet every Thursday (including school holidays) at 10am in the church hall. The 50 minute music sessions are followed by drinks, biscuits and lots of toys to play with. Contact Judith on 07889 281214 or just drop in and enjoy the fun. Newcomers are always very welcome.

AFTERNOON CLUB: The next meeting of the Monday Afternoon Club is 2pm on February 11 in Offham Church Hall. It will be Dance and Sing With Patsy followed by a lovely tea with home-made cakes.

MCBEAN’S ORCHIDS: There is a lovely article about the famous orchid nursery in my Country Life, dated January 16. The story is told by the owner Rose Armstrong with a picture of her and Jim Durrant, who has worked there for 47 years and still going strong. Reading it and looking at the lovely pictures of the wonderful blooms has prompted me to mention something that I have, from time to time, mentioned in this column. I have been asked on lots of occasions about the whereabouts of something that should have been returned to Cooksbridge following the opening of what most people refer to as the village hall. In 1937 the McBean family gifted the piece of land, now referred to by most of the old timers as the recreation ground, or the Rec, to residents of Cooksbridge and a plaque was erected at the ground which I used to pass regularly when I was Councillor for this parish. It suddenly vanished not long after the hall was opened. I do know where it went as I was told by the person who removed it that they had it for safe keeping, but unfortunately the person moved and although I kept mentioning it, it has never been returned to its rightful place. It has been a sore point with several people for a number of years. I would think that it is now lost forever, which is sad for those who can remember the day when it was erected and the whole village turned out for the occasion.