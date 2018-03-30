Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

EASTER SUNDAY: At St Peter’s Church, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Family Communion followed by an Easter Egg Hunt in the church grounds and coffee in the hall.

PARISH COUNCILS: East Chiltington PC met on March 6 in Pumpton Village Hall. Planning Matters. Council noted the following applications SDNP/17/06243 Stantons Farm, Chapel Lane, East Chiltington. Variation of conditions 2, 3 and 4 relating to application reference number SDNP/15/05709/HOUS for an extension to the letting period for 12 months. ECPC requested retention of 28 day limit. Cllr Symes asked for definition of the term ‘holiday let’ and asked whether the register of visitors was ever checked. Granted by LDC. SDNP/17/06306 Chapel Grange, Chapel Lane. Proposed single storey extension, new external cladding, new windows and doors and PV solar panels. No objection. Granted by LDC. SDNP/17/06486/FUL Unit Three Wootton Farm, Novington Lane. Change of use and conversion of commercial food preparation unit to one bedroom holiday let unit. No objection. LW/18/0016 Hursts Barns, Chiltington Lane. New farm access to A275. No comment. (LDC noted withdrawn). Report from the chairmen who had been contacted by a resident concerned about vehicles being directed to use Chapel Lane and the Ferrings as a through route by satellite navigation. Having established that the road terminates at the church, the resident has contacted a number of sat nat providers requesting that Chapel Lane and the Ferrings is removed as a through route.

TECT: (East Chiltington Trust). The Wassail at the orchard was well received. The Quiz Night made £560.26 profit. Posts installed by a resident by the church are working well to protect the grass areas. There are plans to plant a tree in memory of Bill and Jean Manville. There will be a meeting on April 16 from 7.45pm at the Jolly Sportsman, to discuss the parish party plans for 2018 as TECT will work with the parish council on this. There is possible funding of up to £5,000 available from Kew Gardens for a wild flower meadow next to the orchard and TECT will investigate the feasibility of applying for these funds.

COMMUNITY EVENTS: A resident has contacted the PC to ask about any plans to celebrate the royal wedding. Council felt the parish was too small to support two events and the parish party is planned for June 30.

HIGHWAYS: Cllr Tingle will attend an SLR (Strengthening Local Relationship) meeting with Highways on April 17 so any road or verge issues need to be with her by then. Council had received a copy of a letter sent to ESCC by a resident concerned that the ditches had been dug too deeply and waste material had been piled on the verges making them impossible to walk or ride on. Cllr Tingle to raise this issue. A resident contacted the Pc with details of a petition asking the Quiet Lanes designation for local lanes. Cllr Tingle had supplied the resident with a lot of information on this scheme, which is supported by Lewes MP, Maria Caulfield. The PC support the idea but were not sure what was being requested. Clerk was to contact the resident to suggest she got in touch with neighbouring parishes and gather further information regarding how to proceed. A resident has contacted the PC chairman regarding access to the village Facebook group. Council agreed that it was not a matter over which it has any control. A defibrillator will be installed at the Jolly Sportsman. The Pc will pay the installation costs. The clerk has agreed to be responsible for its ongoing maintenance.

TREE TPO’S: On trees within the parish LDC sent an extract for the area from their register which was circulated to all, but was thought to be inaccurate and incomplete. Council will ask residents who know they have trees covered by TPO’s to get in touch with Cllr Symes.

VILLAGE GREEN: The chairman was to contact LDC for a reply to her request for a meeting regarding the future of the village green.

ANNUAL PARISH MEETING: Will be on May 3 at 7pm to be followed by the Annual Parish Council Meeting. Meeting dates for 2018 were awaiting confirmation following a suggestion to hold these at Plumpton Village Hall on a Wednesday.

PLANNING: I have just received the following. Section 73A retrospective application for the retention of temporary construction access for three years. Location Mount Harry House, Ditchling Road, Offham. Application SDNP/18/00667/HOUS. Anyone wishing to make representations about this application need to comment by April 10, online or in writing to Director of Planning, South Downs National Park Authority, Southover House, Southover Road, Lewes BN7 1AB.