Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday at St Peter’s Church, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Family Communion followed by coffee in the hall.

HAMSEY EVENSONG: Sunday, 6pm the Reverend Judith Egar, Rural Dean, will be conducting the service.

CHURCHWARDENS: Regrettably Rachael Brown is stepping down as churchwarden. St Peter’s owe her a great debt of gratitude for the tireless work she has done since Derek and Judith Bastide left and she is wished all the best for the future.

TO ARRANGE: Baptisms, weddings, blessings, renewal of marriage vows, funerals, sick communion etc., or to discuss any pastoral matter during the interregnum, please contact the churchwarden, Roland Gough on 01273 486510 or stpetersoffham@gmail.com. For hall bookings and information please contact Caroline Feathersone on 01273 477151.

PAROCHIAL CHURCH COUNCIL: The next meeting of the PCC will be at 7.30pm on Wednesday July 11 in the church hall. Please email items for the agenda to the churchwarden, Roland Gough on stpetersoffham@gmail.com.

MONDAY CLUB: The Monday Afternoon Club will meet on July 9 for tea in Caroline’s garden at 2pm (if wet it will be in the church hall). Lifts are always available, just contact Caroline on 01273 477151 or Judith on 07889 281214.

THEATRE TRIP: Monday Club (and Friends) trip to Chichester Festival Theatre on Thursday July 19. Judith reports that there are 26 going to see Me and My Girl. They meet in the church hall at 10.30am for coffee before joining the coach. Then it is picnics and a great show before returning, arriving in Offham about 7pm. In a change to our normal pattern, they will have supper at the Blacksmiths Arms in Offham. It’s always a very happy, fun day out. If you would like to go but have not yet booked your seat, do call Judith on 07889 281214 and she should be able to get one or two more tickets. If you just fancy a day in Chichester, do get in touch too, it would be good to have you join everyone on the coach.

CALLING ALL UNDER FIVES: Do you have a spare morning in your busy lives? If you would like to march with drums and shakers, sing nursery rhymes or dance and boogie, then get your mums, dads, grandmas or granddads to bring you along to Offham Church Hall at 10am on Thursdays for an hour of Toddler Tunes. You get all this and lots of toys to play with, as well as squash and biscuits, all for just £3 a sessions. Sessions continue all through the school holidays. Details from Judith on 07889 281214.

ADANCE NOTICE: Annual young people’s trip to Drusillas. Judith is again organising the Toddler Tues Drusillas trip on Monday July 23 and hopes that they will be joined by children in the Sunday School and St Peter’s Church Choir with as many parents, grandparents, nannies and friends as possible. Meet at Drusillas at 10am and bring your picnic with you. After a full day they return to the church hall about 3.30pm for tea. Huge thanks n advance to Ursula and Phyl for the most welcome cup of tea Judith gets all year. Please be in touch as soon as possible if you would like to join the trip on 07889 281214.

YOGA: If you would like to find some mid-week quiet and unravel the tensions of the day through posture and movement (asana), breath work (pranayama) and meditation (dhyana) there is now a Slow Yoga class on Tuesday mornings, 9.15am to 10.45am in St Peter’s Church Hall. For more details contact Amber Ward on 01273 891595 or 07795 170803.

HAMSEY HARMONY: Next meet on Sunday July 8 in Offham Church Hall from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Cost £6. All welcome, no auditions or note-reading requirements. For further information contact Julie on 07972 191932 or see www.jilienye.org.

HAMSEY CHURCH: It has been reported that the World War 1 Remembered event, held in Hamsey Church on June 9, raised a much needed £1000 plus towards the maintenance of the church.

DUCKLINGS: Following several calls about my mallard ducklings; yes there are still four and they have grown so much during the past fortnight and are protected all the time by their mother, who brings them down to the patio pond twice a day when they know they will be fed. A few more weeks and they will be learning to fly. I feel so pleased that they have survived and I shall miss them when they fly off. At least they will have a better chance of survival when they take off for pastures new.