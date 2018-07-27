Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICE: Sunday at St Peter’s Church, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Family Communion followed by coffee in the hall.

NEXT SUNDAY: It seems hardly possible that next Sunday will be the penultimate Evensong in Hamsey Church, August 5. At St Peter’s, Offham in the morning it will be Sunday School 10.15am as usual in the church hall, and Family Communion at 10.30am Evensong at Hamsey 6pm. Reminder next week.

PARISH COUNCIL: East Chiltington PC met on July 12 at 7pm in the Village Hall, Beechwood Lane. As the County Councillor was not in attendance, Cllr Osborne gave her report. She had received funding for an event in Lewes to encourage more women to put themselves forward for councils. She also gave an update from ESCC. The financial situation is quite dire with cuts to most services, including social care. She reported that in a few years only the statutory minimum of service will be provided. The boundary sign has been relocated exactly on the parish boundary in Mill Lane, in a position agreed by the householder.

PLANNING MATTERS: Council discussed the following applications. SLW/18/0379 Hurst barns Farm, Chiltington Lane, East Chiltington. Creation of a new farm access. Land to the west of the A275. The PC discussed the application for a new entrance within Chailey Parish. The applicant had contacted the PC to explain that it was needed to prevent farm machinery having to use the narrow lanes for access. Cllr Tingle was concerned that another entrance using the A275 might lead to accidents. The PC did not wish to make any comment on what they felt was a highway matter. SDNP/18/01297/FUL Land at Wootton Farm, Novington Lane. Proposed change of use and conversion of existing building to form holiday lets, surrender of storage yard (B8) use, and use of workshop as ancillary outbuilding. Objection Cllr Symes, chairman of the planning committee, was to read a statement from EC PC to committee members at Lewes District Council meeting on July 18. Council discussed whether the application, if successful, would be liable for the community infrastructure levy. SDNP/18/02339/HOUS Ashingate Holding, 3 Novington Lane. Single storey ground floor side extension. No objection.

DECISIONS BY LDC: SDNP/17/06306 Chapel Grange, East Chiltington. Variation of conditions 2, 3 and 4 relating to application reference no SDNP/15/05709/HOUS for an extension to the letting period to 12 months. Granted. SDNP/17/06306 Chapel Grange, East Chiltington. Proposed single storey extension, external cladding, new windows and doors and PV solar panels. Granted. SDNP/17/06486/FUL Change of use and conversion of commercial food preparation unit to one bedroom holiday let unit. Granted. LW/18/0016 Hurst Barns Farm, Chiltington Lane. Creation of a new farm access to A275. Withdrawn. Council noted an appeal has been lodged regarding SDNP/17/02217/FUL.

EAST CHILTINGTON TRUST: (TECT). Cllr Symes presented a minor amendment to the Trust deeds that was accepted by the parish council as being a sensible change. TECT had agreed to work with the council in looking at the proposed devolution of the Hollycroft Fields from LDC. There will be apple pressing on October 6. The next TECT meeting is in September.

PARISH PARTY: Was another success with an excellent band, bar and entertainment. Council agreed that the profit from the parish party will go to TECT as a contribution towards the cost of the band which TECT had paid.

PHONE BOX BOOK SWAP: Council wished to thank the local family who have taken responsibility for keeping the phone box book swap in good order.

VILLAGE GREEN UPDATE: Quotes have been obtained for annual maintenance. The chairman was to circulate a questionnaire which would go to all residents.

LANDSCAPE ASSESSMENT: Council considered an offer from a resident willing to complete the parish landscape assessment The work would be funded by the Vale of Sussex Society. The resident is well qualified for the role and council was very pleased to accept the offer.

TREES: Cllr Tingle has asked residents to inform her of any trees that merit protection and will compile a list.

DATA PROTECTION: Role of Data Protection Officer. Cllr Nurse would circulate a guiding principles to all. Council particularly wanted information regarding personal email addresses for councillors.

NEXT MEETING: East Chiltington PC will meet again on Wednesday September 12 in the smaller meeting room at Plumpton Village Hall at 7pm. Note the time.

NFU NEWS: Don’t make us Soft Target NFU tells Encampments Review. This is a report in my latest British Farmer and Grower. Farmers say any new powers to help local authorities tackle illegal traveller camps must be matched by provisions for private landowners. Responding to a government review after hearing from members, the NFU called for a consistent approach across private and public land. The then housing minister, Dominic Raab, was told farmers needed confidence that police would use existing powers, and a joined-up approach supported by adequate authorised sites. NFU land management expert Sam Durham said: ‘The impact unauthorised encampments have on farm businesses cannot be understated. It is vital farmers are able to go about their daily lives without feeling under threat. It is essential any changes to legislation or guidelines do not have farmland as a ‘soft target’. Otherwise the issue will be simply shifted to other areas rather than dealt with effectively.’ Mr Raab announced a review after 3,800 caravans were counted on unauthorised camps across the UK. He told BBC Radio 4 he was ‘deeply troubled by the widespread perception that the rule of law does not apply to those who choose a nomadic lifestyle’. NFU members affected by an illegal site or fly-grazing can access specific advice from NFU CallFirst 0370 8458458.