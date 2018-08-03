Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, St Peter’s Church, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Family Communion followed by coffee in the hall.

HAMSEY CHURCH: Sunday, Evensong 6pm. Service to be conducted by the Reverend Judith Egar, the Rural Dean.

RELIEF: Or a blessing, that at last the rain has come, although damage has already been done for a lot of farmers with cops damaged. A lot of farmers have had to start feeding winter food, especially those with dairy herds. It has been very worrying with no grass and the fields tinder dry. I have had to put water out for the birds daily and the amount that flocked around to it shows how much it was needed. I think we could all say that we love the sun, but it was a bit too much to enjoy A friend rang and said they were sitting inside with all the curtains closed to keep the sun out. Never mind, we will soon start grumbling that it is too cold.

YOGA: After all the heat, perhaps you would like to join the Yoga classes in Offham Church Hall. Slow Yoga class on Tuesday mornings from 9.15am to 10.45am. Posture and movement (asana), breath work (paranayama) and meditation (dhyana). For more details contact Amber Ward on 01273 891595 or 07795 170803.

PRINCESS ROYAL HOSPITAL: I was very worried when I received a call from the hospital to tell me that they had my son in A&E. The evening before he told me that he had been stung five times by wasps whilst doing a pest control job. He had been out to six during the day. I was very worried when they told me that he had had an allergic reaction which they thought might have been from the chemical that he has to use. But he had also been stung by a hornet before he was taken to hospital. He is fine now and would like to let it be known that the hospital staff were absolutely wonderful in the care that they gave and he was able to return later in the evening.

HORSES: In October 2020, microchipping will be compulsory for all equines. Last year the RSPCA rescued 1,000 fly-tipped or dumped horses.

PIGS: I then read that half of the nine million pigs slaughtered in the UK every year are exposed to CO2 until they lose consciousness. A £400,000 study into a more humane method has been ordered.

HAMSEY PARISH COUNCIL: Sorry I was unable to send a report this week as the power went off during the storms.