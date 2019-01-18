Cooksbridge, Offham & Hamsey

CHURCH SERVICE: Sunday at St Peter’s Church Offham, 10.15am Sunday School in the church hall, 10.30am Family Communion followed by coffee in the hall.

BEWARE: Fake TV Licensing emails are being received by thousands. Action Fraud has received more than 5,000 reports about fake emails and texts purporting to be from TV Licensing. The messages contain links to genuine-looking websites that are designed to steal personal and financial information. The advice is to always question unsolicited requests for your personal and financial information in case it’s a scam. Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text. For more information on hoe to stay safe online, visit cyberaware.gov.uk.

SPEEDWATCH: Until the end January police forces across England and Wales are carrying out speed enforcement campaigns and working with the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership (SSRP) supporting the speed enforcement campaign which is coordinated by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC). The aims of the campaign have been to target irresponsible and dangerous drivers committing excess speed offences. As well as speed they are able to capture mobile phone and seatbelt offences. Sussex’s Community Speed Watch groups (CSW) have been providing extra support in local areas and their team of volunteers. CSW is a national initiative that assists the work of the police, where members of the public use speed detection devices to capture offences, which are then referred back to the police through Operation Crackdown. If you are interested in joining or starting a group in your area contact Sussex Police. It would be nice if the Community Speed Watch paid a visit to the B2116 road to record the antics that some drivers get up to.

NFU: Is your school full of Farmventors? From my Farmer and Grower edition as follows: There’s still time to enter the NFU competition which aims to boost science, technology, engineering an maths learning by encouraging primary school children to design their own food and farming products. Farmvention ties in with the national curriculum and offers a choice of challenges, including planning the tractor of the future or an environment for 100 laying hens. Winning schools will be announced at the House of Commons during British Science week (March 8 to 17). Their pupils will get the chance to visit Parliament and present their ideas, and to go on fully-funded farm visits. There has been an overwhelming response so far with over 627 schools registering interest said the NFU Education Manager. There is still time to enter. Find out more at www.farmvention.com. What wonderful opportunities the children of today get.

OLIVE TREES: Have been added to the Xylella precautions under a Government important notification scheme, after the potentially devastating disease was found in Belgium for the first time. They join oak, pine, elm, sweet chestnut, plane and prunus on the list of varieties which growers must inform the Animal and Plant Health Agency before receiving shipments from the EU. Ash is prohibited entirely. The Biosecurity Minister has called the disease ‘a major threat to our landscape and our industry.’

SIGNS OF SPRING: Although the snowdrops are only just appearing, I already have a lot of bluebell plants looking quite strong. The first daffodils are looking beautiful. I have always thought that it would be lovely to have daffs blooming all year long.

RURAL CRIME: The NFU’s push for a bigger focus on rural crime became a reality on a police national day of action. Police and Crime Commissioners put rural rime at the centre of activities up and down the country in November 2018. The move came after months of cross-party discussion and campaigning by the NFU to encourage Government departments, the police and other organisations to make rural crime a priority. The national day of action saw police forces issuing warrants and making arrests for criminal behaviour specifically in rural communities. The NFU President welcomed the results of the day and looked forward to seeing the police take the issue of rural crime more seriously. The NPCC lead on rural crime, DCC said, ‘Not only do businesses see their machinery stolen or large scale waste dumped on their land, but they are frequently intimidated and threatened by the perpetrators. All of this can amount to serious disruption in the farm business but it also takes its toll on the farmers and their families. Action against rural crime is not a one day per year operation, and forces work all year round to serve and protect rural communities.’ The NFU will continue to be the leading farming organisation taking this issue to the heart of the Government, police and civil service.