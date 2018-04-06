Cross in Hand, Horam, Blackboys & Five Ashes

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: News and appeals. Raising awareness of Clare’s Law. Police are carrying out a campaign to raise awareness of Clare’s Law. The Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS) enables people to apply for information about their partner’s (or ex-partner’s) history if they’re concerned about their own safety. It also enables a concerned family member, friend, neighbour or colleague to apply for that information to protect someone they believe to be at risk of harm. A disclosure means sharing specific information about a partner for the purposes of protecting the person in a relationship with them from domestic violence, and is known as a ‘Right to Ask’ disclosure. To make a Clare’s Law application contact Sussex Police: Visit a police station or speak to any officer Email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk Phone 101. But if you believe that you or someone else is in immediate danger, always call 999. Please visit the following website for more information and a list of other organisations that can offer and support in relation to domestic abuse: https://sussex.police.uk/news/police -seek-to-increase- awareness-of-clares-law/

UCKFIELD HIGH STREET: Collision witness appeal. Police are investigating a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Uckfield High Street, in which the vehicle failed to stop, are seeking witnesses and also asking the driver to come forward. The incident happened around 2.15pm on Wednesday, March 7 at the High Street’s junction with the B2102 Bell Lane. It involved a blue car travelling north which, after pausing briefly at the scene, drove off. The pedestrian, a 54-year-old woman, suffered bruising, concussion and rib and leg injuries. She was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath, and detained overnight for treatment and observation. Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information relating to this collision is asked to contact police online via: https://www.sussex .police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/or phone 101, quoting serial 703 of 07/03.

BURGLARY: Crime summary. Between 2am and 7am on Friday (March 23), there was an attempted break in to a house on Watermill Close in Polegate. There was some damage to a window were access was attempted to be gained (ref: 0329 23/03). Some gardening equipment was found dumped in a garden on in Wadhurst. The items included a leaf blower and a garden vacuum, and these were found on Friday (March 23) (ref: 0444 23/03). On Friday (March 23), a large amount of cash was stolen from a house on Park Croft in Polegate (ref: 0607 23/03). On Friday (March 23), a shipping container was broken into in Langton Green in Tunbridge Wells. A substantial amount of fishing equipment and other personal items were taken (ref: 0547 24/03). Between 12.30pm and 4pm on Saturday (March 24), a house was broken into in Hellingly in Hailsham. A horse saddle, bridle and some jewellery were taken (ref: 0807 24/03). Between 6pm on Saturday (March 24) and 9.20am on Sunday (March 25), there was an attempted break in to a house in Wadhurst. Access was not gained and so nothing was taken (ref: 0340 25/03). There was a break in to a garage between 10pm on Saturday (March 24) and 10am Sunday (March 25). Two chainsaws and a log splitting axe were taken (ref: 0359 25/03). Between Thursday (March 22) and Sunday (March 25), a garage was broken into in Wadhurst. Some tools, two bicycles and some fishing equipment was taken (ref: 0625 25/03). Help police keep Sussex safe. If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident in this message please contact us online, email us at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.

NETS FOUND: In the Thames. Although not in our area we do have a number of tidal rivers and estuaries in our area. If you do see any suspicious nets in rivers as described below please contact the hotline number below. A large, illegally set trammel type net has been removed from the tidal River Thames. This was reported to the Environment Agency at approximately 1800 25/03/18 as the net was exposed over low water. The net, measuring approximately 100m x 2m, was set in the river near Ham House, Richmond. Please report any suspicious sightings to the EA hotline number 0800 80 70 60.

WEALDEN ALERTS: More support for Wealden Citizens Advice. Wealden District Council has increased its three year Service Level Agreement for Wealden Citizens Advice to £165,000 to help meet an increased demand for its services caused by changes to the welfare system such as universal credit.

Wealden Citizens Advice. In its 2016/17 financial year, Citizens Advice helped 4,520 residents with nearly 18,000 issues at its three centres in Uckfield, Crowborough and Hailsham.

Already in the first three quarters of this financial year, CA saw 4,131 clients, dealing with over 12,143 increasingly complex issues. ‘It is important we do all we can to support the work being done by Wealden Citizens Advice, despite our own limited resources and demands to continue to provide Service Level Agreements to other crucial local organisations,’ said Councillor Claire Dowling, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Community Safety. ‘I note with some concern that, with its workload increasing, CA has seen a 10 percent fall in volunteer numbers since 2015/16. It is taking steps to counter this, but I hope anyone who feels they could help CA in its valuable work, will consider getting in touch via its website, http://www.wealdencitizensadvice.org.uk/’

Wealden Citizens Advice Chief Executive, Kay Birch said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to Wealden District Council for this vote of confidence in the service our committed team provides. Many of those who seek our help are in crisis - without this funding our service would simply not exist and we would not be able to provide the lifeline they need.’ Approving the increase Service Level Agreement, Wealden’s Cabinet was impressed with CA’s record in helping local people. During 2016/17, its customers were £5m better off, either through accessing additional income or by being able to write off debt. Its 107 volunteers, each giving up at least one day a week to provide help and advice, committed over £515,000 worth of voluntary hours during the same year. It means that, for every £1 Wealden Citizens Advice invested, there was a return of £46.53. Every £1 invested in the service saves the taxpayer £3.25, by helping to prevent evictions and homelessness; helping to maintain people in work rather than relying on benefits; and through improving people’s health and well-being. Furthermore, Wealden CA’s customer satisfaction survey rating last year was 100 percent with four out of five respondents feeling less stressed and anxious as a result of the help they received. As well as offices in Uckfield, Crowborough and Hailsham, Wealden Citizens Advice provides outreach services in Heathfield, Polegate and Willingdon. CA provides free, confidential, independent and impartial advice and campaigns on the big issues affecting people’s lives. It helps people with a range of issues, including money, benefit, housing and employment problems. Its clients are five times as likely to be living on a low income as the national average and twice as likely to be living with a long term health condition or disability. The previous three year service level agreement for Citizens Advice, set in 2015, was for £150,000 a year.

CROSS IN HAND: Isenhurst Junction. No reported traffic incidents this week.

AMENITY SOCIETY: Cross in Hand Amenity Society Picking up Sticks. If you enjoy using the woodland, the society asks you to give up a small amount of your time to help them with its maintenance. They need help to tidy the ground where they cleared the rhododendron so that they can create a new path alongside the stream and sow grass and wild flowers. Starting the third Sunday of every month: April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, August 19, September 16 and October 21. Come along any time between 11am and 4pm. No machinery is involved so it will be safe to bring along children.

MAYFIELD AND FIVE ASHES: Parish Council Meetings. Planning Committee Monday April 9, 9.30am Parish Council Office. Full Parish Council, Monday April 9, 7.30pm Five Ashes Village Hall. Finance and General Purposes, Monday April 23, 7.30pm Parish Council Office. Planning Committee, Monday April, 30, 9.30am Parish Council Office. Community Safety and Traffic, Monday, April 30, 7.30pm Parish Council Office. Date for your Diary: Annual Meeting of Parish Council, Monday May 14, 7.30pm Mayfield Memorial Hall.

MAYFIELD ARTS TRAIL: Starts April 27 11am, ends April 29 5pm. Mayfield Artists are delighted to be opening their studios and houses once again. Follow an art trail of 15 locations in and around the villages of Mayfield and Five Ashes where visitors can see the artists and makers in their own workshops. More than 35 artists are exhibiting this year offering a diverse mix of artwork for sale including drawing, painting, ceramics, sculpture, decoupage, furniture, woodwork, photography, textiles and jewellery. A trail map and details about the artists will soon be available on the Mayfield and Five Ashes website and in printed leaflets from Mayfield High Street shops from early April.

GROUPS: Knitting and Sewing Group every Monday in the Old Library from 2pm until 3.30pm. Just turn up, you’ll be given a warm welcome. Open to any age, female or male. Yoga for the Young at Heart. Contact Sarah Ratcliffe on 01435 873310 for more information.

SCOUTS SUPPORTER COMMITTEE: The Mayfield Scouts Supporters Committee are holding a massive Jumble Sale on Saturday, April 28 in the Memorial Hall from 11am to 1pm and all profits from this are going to support the Scouts who are venturing onto the canals again this summer. This is such a worthwhile cause to support to allow youngsters to have a fantastic and fun-filled summer break so please dig through your jumble and bring it along on the morning and then come and buy some back. They can also collect jumble for you from now, please ring either 01435 872057 or 01435 873112 for collection. A coffee morning will be held in London House on Saturday, June 16 from 10am to 12noon with home-made cakes for sale and there will also be a raffle. The main fundraising activity of the summer will be a barbecue/Garden Party on Sunday, June 24 by kind invitation of Sue and Charles Marshall in their gardens in Five Ashes. As well as food there will be a programme of games for all ages and other activities. All profits from these two events will go to support the running of the Scout and Guide Hall and village scouting groups as and when they need some extra help. For further information please contact Nicky Higgins Secretary, Scouts Supporters: 01435 873054.

WEIGHT WATCHERS: Meetings in Five Ashes. Fully trained Weight Watchers Coach Jan Heath has seen such great success in supporting local Heathfield, Hailsham and Battle residents shed 353 stone during 2017, that she has opened a further meeting in Five Ashes Hall. The new weekly meeting is Wednesdays at 9.15am and will provide advice, tips and support to help members lose weight and adopt a healthier lifestyle for good by following new Weight Watchers Flex. WW Flex gives people more freedom to enjoy food by expanding zero Points foods to a list of more than 200 delicious, satisfying foods. With a programme personalised to each member’s age, gender, BMI and lifestyle, Coach Jan Heath, who has lost four stone, is committed to helping every member achieve their goal and will equip local residents with the skills and techniques required to build a positive relationship between food, mind and body for good. For more information call: 07850 576555, email jheath@weight-watchers.co.uk or visit www. weightwatchers.com/uk.

HORAM: Craft Fair tomorrow, Saturday, 1pm to 5pm Horam Village Hall. Exclusive wooden toys, vintage jewellery and linens, tie dye clothing, chutneys, jams and honey. All occasions greetings cards. Sugar sculptured cake toppings, woodturning items, quiltings and shabby chic, fabrics and haberdashery. Home baked cakes and beverages.

BLACKBOYS: Church of England Primary School. Children are having great fun with Forest School and other outdoor activities. Although the weather has been wet and windy, and the woods are soaking and muddy, brave teachers and youngsters have been heading out and having a wonderful time, while learning lots of useful things. On one day, the weather was particularly soggy so children started their Forest School session kite-making in the classroom. As the weather improves they took them outside and flew them in the playground. Yet another session focused on nesting birds. The children found out how many were starting to build their nests. Then the group looked out for hay and materials, made their own nests and explored the Forest School site for good places to build them. Everyone’s hoping that the weather might improve after the Easter holidays. That’s when the fun really starts.