Cross in Hand, Horam, Blackboys & Five Ashes

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Update on last weekend’s Operation Blitz activity. Last Friday the Blitz team were out patrolling identified hotspots across Wealden. Officers carried out foot patrols in Uckfield town centre and the Fernley Park estate; liaising with local businesses and residents who have previously been affected by anti-social behaviour. They also did some home visits to check their repeat offenders were at home when they were supposed to be. Police received calls concerning a group of youths knocking over dustbins around Ghyll Road in Heathfield. They also understand there was a group of youths drinking and being noisy in Jubilee Park and they will try to increase are patrols in the area this weekend. Police didn’t run an Op Blitz on Saturday, but are aware that a number of vehicles had their aerials stolen in Harcourt Road, Uckfield, and a vehicle was damaged in Old Common Way. They’re continuing with enquiries and follow-up actions regarding the number of cars that have been damaged in the Uckfield area. NEWS: Additional officers to strengthen policing in Sussex. Sussex Police has an exciting opportunity to strengthen policing with an additional 200 police officers. These new posts are in addition to protecting nearly 500 police officer and staff posts it had planned to lose as part of its savings plans. The increase in the precept has put the force in a much stronger financial position. Chief Constable Giles York is determined that the public will feel the difference as he makes changes following the raise in local precept.

FARM WATCH UPDATE: This week police received reports of 34 animals loose on public highways. This consisted on 32 sheep and two horses. Please take time each day to check your boundary fences and hedges, including where a railway line passes by. Last week an Ifor Williams horse trailer had been stolen from premises in Hartfield (reference 140 of 26/03). The police have since recovered the vehicle in Kent which is excellent news.

CROSS IN HAND: Cross in Hand Amenities Society. The Annual General Meeting held on May 3 at Lucas Hall, Waldron, was well attended. The current committee all offered to serve for another year, and all were re-elected. The chairman told the meeting that whilst most of the society’s efforts have been on making improvements to Darch’s Wood, they have also been lobbying hard to resolve traffic issues in the village, and to identify inconsistencies and failings by Wealden Planning Officers. Grants received from the Co-op, Sussex Lund and the Parish Council have enabled the Society to carry out a vast amount of work in Darch’s Wood, and have been more closely involved with the local newspapers in recent months. Readers of the Sussex Express would have seen a number of articles covering the work on topics such as planning, road safety and the woodland. The Society remains in a good state financially, and has applied for further grants to continue rhododendron clearance in Darch’s Wood. The society is always looking to welcome new members, and anyone interested in becoming a member can contact Mike Baker on 01435 866253.

PRIMARY SCHOOL: At Cross in Hand Primary School, Georgia-Mae’s mum Natalia is taking part in the Women V Cancer Cycle India fundraiser from November 11 to 20 this year. She will be cycling 50 miles a day for nine days to raise money for breast cancer research. This is in support of one of the school’s other mums (and a close friend of Natalia) who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. She needs to raise a significant sum to take part, so to do this she is holding a range of fund raising events. So far Natalia has held an afternoon tea and she is also holding a raffle. Tickets are £1 for 10 and are available from Natalia on 07776 380960 or you can speak to her outside Camber class. Prizes include a one-month free membership of Isenhurst; five classes at AB dance studio; £20 Urban Jump voucher and free pizza from Domino. Head teacher Mrs Massheder has already bought her raffle tickets. Natalia will also be holding a further fund raising event in school, full details to follow. Natalia also has a Just Giving page (search for Natalia Price-Cabrera) and if you can, please support this very worthwhile cause.

SINGING FOR FUN: Singing for Fun for Everyone continues on Monday at 2pm. Cross in Hand Methodist at the top of Firgrove Road. A car park is on the left hand side. Favourite songs to sing and please do bring along songs and music for the group. There will be time for refreshments just to cover expenses and a chat afterwards.

MAYFIELD AND FIVE ASHES: Are to enter Parishes in Bloom Competition 2018. Recently the Mayfield Business Forum and High Street retailers/businesses met to discuss ways to increase footfall into the village and thus trade for the hard-pushed shops in particular but businesses generally. One idea was to enter, and of course win, a best kept village or best floral village-type competition. It has been decided to enter the Parishes In Bloom competition this year which is a pilot scheme set up by Britain In Bloom to encourage parishes which either have never entered this type of competition or haven’t for some years. Time is fairly tight to get this organised as judging will take place between June 15 to July 13. The Parish Council is fully behind this project. The committee is hoping as many businesses and residents who have frontages onto the High Street will really get involved in this competition and weed untidy areas, plant up tubs in front of their premises and most importantly water and maintain them. If any shops do not have ready access to water but would like to have tubs/planters it can be arranged for this to be done. Equally, if anyone on the High Street would like to take part but could do with some help or advice please contact the Newsletter email address: mayfieldnewsletter2012@gmail.com. Although this competition will primarily involve the High Street, the outside of the Memorial Hall, the Primary School, Fletching Street, the South Street car park including the allotments, South Street, West Street and the centre of Five Ashes including the Sensory Garden, it is hoped all residents will feel enthusiastic about this.

CRICKET: Mayfield Cricket Club offers cricket training sessions ending on August 10 for reception age through to year six (5pm to 6pm), and year six to year 11 children (6.15pm to 7.15pm), at the Wellbrook ground on Friday evenings. The youngsters are trained by County level cricket coaches (all of whom are ECB qualified and DBS checked) many of whom are members of, and players at the club, and the sessions have proven highly popular. The cost of junior membership and the training sessions is just £80, which includes social membership at the club for the parents, all match fees and a free playing/training shirt. Discounts are available for participating siblings. The club has, for the seventh successive season, entered a side in the National Village Knockout Cup, the final of which takes place at Lords on September 16. Mayfield has, in recent seasons, enjoyed considerable success in this time-honoured competition and a place in the finals is not beyond the realms of imagination. Indeed, last season the club lost a very close game to Reed Cricket Club who themselves went on to win the final, so they are optimistic of another strong run this summer. If you’d like to support your village side in any of the competitions and leagues entered this year, including the NVKO Cup, dates of home fixtures will be published on the club’s FB page, the Mayfield village FB page, the Mayfield and Five Ashes Newsletter and other social media, so come along and get behind your club! Finally, the club has an ever growing list of social and community events scheduled for 2018, including quiz nights, classic car shows, weddings, catered events and Christmas parties. MCC has always considered itself a village facility, somewhere for Mayfieldonians to come and either watch or play cricket, to enjoy a beer or glass of wine, or to book the facilities to use for themselves. So, if you have a function you wish to hold, or there’s an event you wish to attend, please do not hesitate to contact the club and in the meantime, come along and watch some exciting cricket played by local players and support them in their endeavours on the pitch! Neil Macdonald enb.macdonald@gmail.com

OFF ROAD HORSE RIDING: Off-road riding is available to local riders in Hawksden Park Woods. These woods belong to Glynde Estates and have permits for £50 a year per horse. That is less than a £1 a week for lovely off-road riding. Permits can be purchased from Deb Findlater dmbpaddock view@gmail.com All that is needed is to contact Deb with your cheque made payable to Glynde Estates and a copy of your horse and rider insurance to purchase your tag then you are able to enjoy being away from all the traffic to enjoy riding your horse.

MAYFIELD FOOTPATH WALKS: Meet on the last Sunday each month to walk along some of the many footpaths, bridleways and quiet lanes that cover the parish. The walk is at a steady pace so that no-one is left behind. This months walk is on Sunday May 27 and will meet at 10am in South Street car park. The May walk, weather depending, is the one where walkers will expect to see swathes of bluebells and other wild flowers in the woods and along field boundaries. The aim to be back by 12.30 or thereabouts queries Deborah.Dixon@hotmail.co.uk

BRIGHT IDEAS FOR TENNIS: Charity Open Day Sunday May 27, 10am to 3pm. Bright Ideas for Tennis is a charity which aims to help more people play more tennis. Mayfield Lawn Tennis Club is holding an Open Day on Sunday, May 27 with Bright Ideas for Tennis to raise money for the club which will be used for capital projects and coaching sessions to encourage new members to join. On the day Danny Sapsford and Luke Milligan (ex Davis Cup players) will run Masterclasses and play an exhibition match with coaches. There will something for everyone: taster sessions for beginners; masterclasses with drills for juniors and senior players; mini touch tennis competition; speed serving competition; exhibition tennis match; barbecue with wine; raffle; sale of tennis clothing and rackets. Masterclasses: 10am to 10.45am; Minis 5 to 10yrs max 30, 10.45am to 11.30am; teens 11 to 16yrs, max 24, 11.30am to 12.30 pm; Social Adults, all standards, max 32, 12.30pm to 1.30pm; Adult Team Players, max 16, Exhibition Match 2pm to 3pm, Davis Cup Players with Dan Cole and Sean Yates (coach). There will be a charge for these masterclasses of £8 for adults and £5 for juniors, and also £3 for adults and £1 for juniors for the barbecue. All those interested must book. Make sure you book your place as numbers are limited. Jill Waters is running the raffle and anyone who can donate a prize should contact her on 01435 873142. Offer for new members joining on the day: entrance fee waived and free four week coaching course with Dan. Contact Geoffrey Shackel 01435 873113.

FOOD BANK: The Mayfield and Five Ashes Community Foodbank has decided to close from the end of May as the demand for it has decreased now that the winter months are over. The last session will be held on Friday, May 25. The organisers would like to thank all those in the villages who have been so supportive and helped out with this project, either directly or indirectly.

NATIONAL GARDENS SCHEME: Mayfield gardens open for charity Saturday June 9 and Sunday June 10, 1pm to 5pm. There are seven gardens to visit this year: Hoopers Farm and Meadow Cottage in Vale Road; Mulberry and Shaldon (new this year) in Station Road; May Cottage and The Oast in Fletching Street; Oak Croft in South Street and South Street Plots. Admission is £6 (free for children) to view all of the gardens. Homemade teas will be served at Hoopers Farm and The Oast. Steven Moore from Rapkyns Nursery will have plants for sale. Dogs on short leads are welcome (except in the South Street plots). Visits to the gardens helps to change lives, in 2017 the NGS nationally raised over £3million for nursing and caring charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Parkinson’s UK and Hospice UK. Please make a note to visit in June so Mayfield can continue to make a contribution to these very worthwhile causes. Last year a record £5,746 was raised! Details of the Mayfield days and all other Sussex garden openings are listed in the Sussex NGS booklet which is free of charge and can be obtained from shops and cafés in the village.

HORAM: Here is an excerpt from an email I received from one of our Horam readers. ‘I received a printed copy of the May edition yesterday out of the blue through my letter box. It was in the recently adopted larger size (approx foolscap), with pink cover this month, still containing the same info as the smaller (nearly octavo?) size. The editor made no reference to the credit control issue so I assumed the advertisers had paid up. It certainly seems that your dig in the ribs of creditors had an effect. She did however say that the June issue would be the last one under her ‘editorship’ as she’s moving away from the area ;pastures new’ as she calls it. The editorial asked for volunteers to take over. I imagine this was the only avenue to find a replacement. I doubt the vacancy has been advertised anywhere else. With such short notice it will be difficult for anyone to take over without seeing the join. She also pointed out that it is perfectly feasible and permissible to run the Village Diary for personal profit, should anyone wish to do so rather than keep it a voluntary hobby. No suggestions were made as to how this might be done. I have no idea under what auspices the Diary falls, if any. It does not appear to be an arm of the parish council.’

It is my opinion The Horam and Vines Cross Village Diary is very much an integral part of the Horam village life. It would be a great shame if this valuable communication vehicle was lost. As our reader states the Diary does not appear to come under the parish council arm. Having looked at the Parish Council website I notice there was a posting in February this year is a section saying Keeping You Up To Date and that Sally and Susan will be fulfilling this function. Is it not possible the Diary could come under the Parish Council arm and be partially funded by the parish council? Although much larger, Mayfield have a very proactive newsletter and the parish council does take an active part. I am quite willing to attend any meetings to find a way forward in saving this wonderful publication. Please contact me if I can be of any help.

CACELLATION OF PLANNING MEETING: The Planning Committee programmed for Monday May 21 has been cancelled due to lack of business. The next scheduled meeting is programmed to be held at 6.45pm on Wednesday, June 13.

DATE FOR YOUR DIARY: Horam Fun Day Sunday July 8.