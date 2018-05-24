Cross in Hand, Horam, Blackboys & Five Ashes

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Horam Murder. Just before 5pm on Saturday (May 19) police were called to a flat at Manor Court, Horam High St, where they found the the body of a 21-year-old woman. Two men aged 19 and 55 were arrested on suspicion of murder on the same day and are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries. Detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team are investigating and the cause of death is currently unexplained but is being treated as suspicious. A postmortem is being arranged. The men were known to the woman, and are known to each other. Detective Chief Inspector Mike Ashcroft said; ‘Anyone learning of this death who has any information that might assist the investigation is asked to contact Sussex Police on line or call 101, quoting Operation Eldon.’ Other than the above report It does seem Heathfield and the surrounding areas had a relatively free weekend although Uckfield, Hailsham had incidents.

BOGUS CALLERS: Police are reminding residents in East Sussex to be on the alert for unwanted and bogus callers. The warning come after three men called on an elderly lady in Pevensey, at about midday on Wednesday (May 9) saying they were from the River Board and needed to check her tap water for possible contamination. They were in the house for several minutes, attempting to distract her with various requests to fill up receptacles as they were about to turn off the water supply, but she became suspicious of them and they eventually left, empty-handed. Investigator Bernadette Peters said; ‘This was a clear attempt to distract the lady and steal from her, probably cash, but they must have realised that she suspected them, and cut their losses by leaving. But we are warning other residents to look out for this trio, or for any similar attempts. Don’t let cold callers of any kind into your home. Keep them out and tell us if you think they may be planning to steal. Ring 101 or 999. You can also contact us online if you recognise these men.’ All the suspects are described as white. One was in his late twenties, wearing slim fitting black trousers, a black v-neck jumper, a black peaked baseball style cap, a mauve lanyard and grey gardening style gloves with blue zig-zag style pattern down to the fingers. The second man was in his 40’s, 6’ with thick dark brown hair, clean shaven, wearing a dark suit with a thick black outer jacket and thick trousers which looked out of place as it was such a warm day. The third man was aged about 18, of stocky build with thick dark brown hair similar to the second man and possibly related.

BLACKBOYS BREAK IN: Overnight on Tuesday (May 15), a house was broken into in Blackboys, Uckfield. A quad bike was taken but was later found away from the property, as well as tools (ref: 0302 16/05).

WEALDEN ALERTS: Wealden Cleaning Volunteers Spring into Action. This year’s Wealden Spring Clean, the annual community litter pick, collected over two and a half tonnes of litter by a record number of volunteers.

Wealden Spring Clean Lower Dicker. Since the beginning of March, volunteers from nearly 30 groups from across the District have collected over 500 bags of rubbish, the equivalent of 160 household wheelie bins full of litter. ‘I’d like to thank all the volunteers who took part in this year’s Wealden Spring Clean to help make our wonderful Wealden countryside look its best,” said Councillor Roy Galley, Cabinet member for Waste and Recycling. “The amount collected so far this year has been incredible, and at 2.5 tonnes is already around a tonne more than was collected during last year’s campaign. It is especially impressive considering the very un-spring like weather that some of the volunteers had to contend with.’

‘The Wealden Spring Clean has really gathered momentum amongst Wealden communities and often the volunteers aren’t stopping there,” Cllr Galley continued. “Some groups are continuing to litter pick throughout the year and some are also turning their attention to other activities to help improve their local area.’ Wealden District Council continues to support any groups who would like to collect litter throughout the year by providing waste sacks and arranging removal of collected rubbish by their waste contractor Kier. Please contact recycling@wealden.gov.uk in advance of planning a litter pick in your area to arrange these services.

CROSS IN HAND: Isenhurst Junction. Although no incidents were reported this week, the number of vehicle skid marks on the road at the junction indicates a number of near misses occurred.

GREEN WASTE BIN COLLECTION: Following on from the Wealden Alert section above I do hope the councillor in charge of Waste and Recycling is reading this column. For two months there has been no collection of the green waste bins in Sheepsetting Lane. On numerous occasions phone calls have been made to the waste collection department with many promises the bins would be emptied within a day or two of the request being made. With Neighbourhood Watch schemes being set up to help the police and now spring clean schemes being set up to clear our verges surely these functions should be covered by our Council Tax. This year we all saw a significant rise in our Council Tax bills with very little in return.

PRIMARY SCHOOL: Cross in Hand Primary School told us about an incredible family connection. Following on from the theme of year five and year sixes recent visit to Port Lympne as part of their study of wolves, Joshua in year six was keen to spent a little time with the two coach drivers. It turned out one was his dad and the other was his grandad. The super thing is that Joshua’s grandad took Joshua and his class on their very first school trip to the Sheep Centre back in Early Years and here he is book-ending Josh’s time at the school by taking the children to Port Lympne. Grandad said that he has been driving coaches for Cross-in-Hand school for over thirty years. Dad, on the other hand has been driving coaches for 10 years. Head teacher Mrs Massheder asked Josh what he would like to be when he grew up, and he said an engineer. ‘Be honest, who was expecting it to be a coach driver? What a lovely family story.’ In their weekly newsletter, Mrs Massheder pointed out that swimming lessons have started. With the exception of Wednesday (when there was a bit of a leak) the children have had a great time. ‘Thank you to all of you who have paid your contributions to the swimming pool this year.’

MAYFIELD: Outings. A trip to the Bluebell Railway for a Steam and Cream on Tuesday, June 5. Please contact Shirley Holland on 07908 516875 or Alex Firrell on 07389 050605 to book your place. Spaces are filling up fast so contact them now avoid disappointment.

MAYFACS LUNC CLUB: The MAYFACS Lunch Club has been a great success. They have had a few lunches now where everyone has enjoyed chatting, warming soup and the opportunity to play table tennis. The girls from Mayfield School have been helping out and are enthusiastic with more ideas that they can implement. Plans are to have quizzes, skittles and other forms of gentle exercise, do come along. The club meets on the first Thursday of every month in Five Ashes Village Hall.

MOBILE FOOD VANS: On Thursday evenings, Mr Chippy, the fish and chip van is in Mayfield High Street between about 4pm and 6:30pm serving fish, chips, chicken and sausages (tel: 07580 028117). Friday evenings see a Pizza Cucina van in the High Street between 5pm and 9pm TY.

Mayfield Local History Society: Thursday, July 5 Amberley Museum. It is planned to visit Amberley Museum, leaving Mayfield by coach at 9am and leaving Amberley at about 4pm. Tickets at £30 per person are available from the treasurer, John Buddle. Brian O’Connor, Chair 01435 873477; Rob Foster, Secretary 01435 873215; John Buddle, Treasurer 01435 872229.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Summer Outing Wednesday August 22 to RHS Wisley, everyone is welcome. The mixed borders should be at their brilliant best and the rose gardens should still be full of beautiful English roses. Visit the kitchen garden for ideas on vegetables, fruit and herbs to try. If it is a hot day you can take a stroll by the river or through the shade of the woodlands or admire the massed flowers in the trial beds. Should the weather be less than perfect then the large, stunning glasshouse will provide shelter and plenty of interest. Picnic areas can be found throughout the garden but if you would prefer to buy coffee or lunch there are several excellent eateries available. Finally have a browse around the extensive shop and plant sales areas, you are sure to be tempted. The cost is £17 per person for the transport and tip for the driver. There is no entry fee as the Society is affiliated to the RHS and is allowed free entry for up to 55 people once a year. Please take advantage of this reasonably priced trip leaving from outside The Middle House, Mayfield at 9.15am and returning to the same location at approximately 5pm. Please book your place by contacting Bridget Blow by email at ericblow@btinternet.com or by phone 01435 872829. Free 2018 Summer Show Schedule now available. Pick up your copy at Truffles Bakery or the Mayfield Chiropody and Podiatry Clinic in Mayfield High Street.

MAYFIELD PRE-SCHOOL: Argentine Wine and Cheese night. Working with The Pink Cabbage. Please join us at the Mayfield Pre-School Argentine Wine and Cheese night, helping to raise funds for this essential community service. Thursday June 14, 8pm Start. Tickets will be available next week from The Pink Cabbage or the pre-school costing £15 per person. This includes an informative, but relaxed tasting and talk about the wines followed by cheese and dessert. Wine from the evening can be purchased by the bottle or glass from the licensed bar.

BLACKBOYS: As the school raises money for the Evelina London, charity, the head teacher expressed a ‘well done’ to the Cottingham family who all together organised a cake sale which took place last Wednesday after school. A total of £84.30 was raised which will go towards the charity of this term. The under nine girls squad took part in an Albion In The Community East Sussex Tournament last Friday in Seaford. The team played incredibly well together, despite this being the first time they had all competed as a team. The head teacher is delighted to say that the team came second overall which has meant that they have qualified for the next round taking place today (Friday) at Brighton and Hove Albion’s training ground in Lancing. Despite being an inset day all the team will be representing the Federation. We wish them the best of luck.

OPEN GARDEN: Dr and Mrs Michael Gurney open their garden at The Hundred House, Pound Lane, Framfield on Saturday and Sunday, July 21 and 22 as part of the National Garden Scheme. Entry costs £5, children go free. There will be teas and all proceeds go to Macmillan Cancer Support. This is described as a delightful garden with panoramic views in the grounds of the historic house. There’s a fine stone ha-ha, a one and a half acre garden with mixed herbaceous borders, a productive vegetable garden, greenhouse, ancient yew tree, pond area with some subtropical plants, a secret woodland copse and orchard. Look out too for the beech hedge, field and butterfly walk. A silver birch (jacquemontii) grove is under development. There’ll be home grown plants, vegetables and fruit for sale. This is just one of hundreds of local gardens that are opening for charity this summer. To find out more pick up their brochure from all garden centres, libraries, parish council offices etc.