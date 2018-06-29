Cross in Hand, Horam, Blackboys & Five Ashes

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Farm Watch. This weeks reported loose animals on the public highways are down to 11 this week. This is made up of eight sheep, two cows and one horse. Please ensure you continue to check your roadside hedges and fences.

METAL THEFT: Tackling and preventing metal theft. With an increase in the commodity price of metals due to increased demand and shortage of supply, the problem of metal thefts across the country has grown. Metal and cable theft is not a victimless crime. It can have a knock-on effect on our communities and cause disruption to people’s lives, with a hugely negative impact on public services such as schools, communications, power and transport. Sussex Police work together with partner agencies such as British Transport Police, Environment Agency, VOSA and local authorities (Weights and Measures), along with specialist personnel from utility companies like British Telecom and Scottish Power, to tackle and prevent metal theft. Residents and visitors across Sussex can play their part by remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious behaviour to police by calling 101 or 999 if a crime is occurring. You can play your part in preventing and protecting your property from this kind of crime, by following the top tips below: Remain vigilant and report anything suspicious, as metal theft can occur any time during the day or night. If you see someone on a roof without scaffolding, report it to the police via 101 and record the details of any vehicle being used. This information could greatly help police should there be any such thefts in your area. Keep an eye on any nearby schools, places of worship and disused buildings and report anyone you may see trespassing or acting suspiciously, particularly on the roof of the buildings. Where possible, restrict vehicle access to buildings by locking gates and ensure that any perimeter fences are secure. Consider removing any means of transporting metal away from your property such as wheelbarrows and wheelie bins. Keep these items in a secure place. Ensure that ladders are stored in a secure place and out of sight of any passers-by. Ideally, keep them chained or secured to a wall in an outbuilding such as a garage or shed. Consider removing any water butts or garden furniture that could give access to the roof of a property. Don’t leave any scrap metal you may have such as copper piping, outside a property in full view of passers-by. If you have copper or lead on show at your property – consider painting it black so it doesn’t stand out. An example of what is happening on June 17, a solar farm near Uckfield has been entered and the intruders dismantled 107 solar panels to get at 1000 metres of cable. If you do have any information on the above crime please contact the police on 101 using reference number 0598.

LOCAL CRIME SUMMARY: On Saturday June 16 there was an attempted break in to a house in Little London, Heathfield (ref: 1121 19/06).

ACTION FRAUD: Follow Up Calls Computer Software Service Fraud. There is concern that victims of previous Computer Software Service Fraud (CSSF) are being re-targeted for owed money. The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) reports that CSSF scammers are returning to contact previous victims, requesting that they pay money owed for a fake malware protection service they had provided. Alternatively, the fraudster will ask for a new subscription fee in return for protection from a new threat. The victims that have made payments to the fraudsters have done so via credit/debit card payments. In some instances threatening and aggressive language has been used against victims, as part of the attempt to coerce them into sending money. Computer Software Service Fraud involves the victim being contacted, told that there is a problem with their computer, and that for a fee this issue can be resolved. The aim of the fraudster at this point is usually to gain remote access to the victim’s computer and, subsequently, access to their online banking account. No fix actually occurs. The victims will often be cold-called or will receive a pop-up on their computer, prompting them to phone the suspect. Since the beginning of this year (2018), the total loss for repeat victims of CSSF has been reported as £16,712.85. The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau has noticed an increase in such reports since the beginning of May.

PROTECT YOURSELF: If you receive such an unsolicited call or pop-up, do not make a payment. Always ensure you know who you are talking to. If in doubt, hang up immediately. Do not allow remote access to your computer. Don’t be rushed or pressured into making a decision. Under no circumstances would a genuine bank, or another trusted organisation, force you to make a financial transaction on the spot; they would never ask you to transfer money into another account for fraud reasons. Remember to stop and take time to carefully consider your actions. Listen to your instincts. If something feels wrong then it is usually right to question it. Criminals may lull you into a false sense of security when you are out and about or rely on your defences being down when you’re in the comfort of your own home. They may appear trustworthy, but they may not be who they claim to be. For more information about how to protect yourself online, visit www.cyberaware.gov.uk and takefive-stopfraud.org.uk If you have been a victim of fraud or cybercrime, report it to us at Actionfraud.police.uk, or by calling 0300 123 2040.

WEALDEN NEWS: 30 year investment plan for new homes in Wealden. Wealden District Council has approved a 30 year Business Plan which will invest £15 million every five years in new affordable homes between 2024 and 2048. Through Phase One of its New Build Programme, Wealden built 76 new council homes. Phase Two, currently underway, will see a further 87 new council homes built. ‘Between 2018 and 2023 Wealden will be spending £20 million on new Council homes,’ said Councillor Graham Wells, Cabinet member for Housing. ‘From 2024 until 2048 we are planning to invest a further £75 million on social housing. This is to help ensure Wealden is a place where everyone can afford to live. Borrowing for this investment is paid for from the returns we get from rents from the 3,000 properties they own. This programme is entirely self-financing through the Housing Revenue Account, and involves no contribution from council tax. Over the 30 year period, rental income from our housing account will also allow for £4.5 million a year to be spent on maintaining our existing housing stock. Wealden would like to invest more in new social housing but borrowing plans have to stay within a government-imposed debt cap. There is a possibility Wealden can bid for an increased borrowing allowance and will be exploring opportunities to do this. In the meantime Wealden have to be wary of a number of policy uncertainties. These include the possibility of having to pay a levy to central government based on the number of high value council houses that remain in their ownership.’ National policy has also meant council tenants have been seeing their rents reduced by 1 percent each year until 2019/20. The number of households using emergency and temporary accommodation has risen in recent years. It is set to rise further as the Council ensures it meets obligations under the Homelessness Reduction Act 2017. Acquiring further accommodation to ensure this demand can be met will be a priority over the next few years. As well as increasing the supply of housing and maintaining existing stock, the 30 year plan aims to make the best use of the Council’s assets and improve estates and neighbourhoods. Tenant involvement is key to this. It includes a Financial Inclusion Strategy to help tenants and leaseholders.

CROSS IN HAND: Cross in Hand Tennis Club is a busy and successful Tennismark tennis club with a very attractive location just to the west of Heathfield. The club’s members are aged from under 4 to over 80 years and have abilities from complete beginner to coaches and ex-coaches of county standard. Coaching is offered by resident coaches throughout the week. The club offers six floodlit tennis courts, two artificial clay and four artificial grass, as well as a special mini tennis court for their rising young tennis stars. There are opportunities to play with likeminded tennis enthusiasts either through self arrangement or organised turn up and play day time, evening and weekend social tennis sessions. These are:- Monday and Wednesday 10am to 12pm, Tuesday and Friday 6pm to 10pm and Sunday 2pm to 5pm. Should you wish to be involved in match tennis the club has 20 plus senior and junior teams that compete regularly against other Sussex Clubs throughout the year. The excellent clubhouse provides changing facilities including a shower, as well as a fully fitted kitchen, licensed bar and a facilities room where the Club arranges a diverse social programme for all ages. Facilities for the disabled are provided. A Club Open Day /Evening Friday July 20 4-9pm including a bring a dish evening. For further details contact. crossinhandtennis club@live.co.uk

PRIMARY SCHOOL: Cross in Hand Primary School. Outstanding Church of England School Hooray. The school finally heard back that following a church inspection just before half term, the school has been judged to be an Outstanding Church of England Primary School. The school are thrilled, because the goal posts have been moved since the last inspection, and it’s much harder to get the very top judgment. The school was found to be outstanding in all areas, and there were some lovely comments made in the report. Parents will be receiving a copy of the report as soon as possible, along with a covering letter. A big thanks goes to all of the children, staff, parents and Governors who played a role in helping them to secure this result.

SINGING FOR FUN FOR EVERYONE: Continues on Monday July 2 and Thursday July 19 at 2pm. Cross in Hand Methodist Church located at the top of Firgrove Road. The car park is on the left hand side. Favourite songs to sing and please do bring along songs and music for the group. There will be time for refreshments and a chat afterwards. The group just cover expenses. There will be a break in August 2018.

HEATHFIELD ABOUT TOWN: U3A and First Responders. Very interesting meeting with Dr Timothy Williams and Bobby Harrison on Monday morning June 25. We sat outside in the sun, very welcome after flying home from Cyprus where the temperatures were climbing into the 40’s. Both are closely involved with a variety of projects including U3A and First Responders. Watch this space for information coming through weekly. In the meantime, U3A chair Lin Plant (another person the villages could not do without) has been in touch with some information about U3A. I must admit I did not know much about it. Now I know a little more. Heathfield and District U3A has now been running for over three years, They hold monthly meetings at the Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane, Heathfield on the third Tuesday of every month. They meet at 2.30 for coffee/tea and chat and have a speaker at 3pm. Subjects recently have varied from Power of Attorney to Henry VIII in person. There are a number of interest groups from Book Groups to Walking, which mostly meet monthly in members’ homes. Any member can set up a new group and there is a lot of help and information available. So, if you are interested in anything from Archeology to Zoology, why not come along and join the groups. They would like to hear from anyone who has a subject they think others would be interested in. Contact Chairman, Lin Plant, on 01435 862449 or email her at linpu3a@hotmail.com. A very successful AGM held on June 19, with well over 40 members present, almost a third of current paid up members. Following months of trying to recruit new committee members, Bobby Hamilton and Tim Williams had put a Resolution forward to the AGM, to allow committee members to serve a second term of three years. Under the national and local Constitution, only the Treasurer is allowed to serve six years, and most other committee members (had served their full term and wished to resign. This Resolution was unanimously accepted. Chairman, Lin Plant, agreed to serve for a further one year. The committee are still looking for group coordinators, who will liaise with all the interest group leaders, and help set up new groups. A publicity manager and a vice treasurer are also required. The committee meets monthly for a couple of hours. SUN (Sussex U3A Network) organise study days and talks across Sussex, and the National Office. runs others. There is always something to do. So if you are interested in studying a subject with others, at whatever level, just come and join your U3A. Contact Chairman, Lin Plant, on 01435 862449 or email her at linpu3a@hotmail.com.

ROAD CLOSURES: Heathfield Road Closures. Please Note. Water and gas installation to the new flats at the old Beehive Public House. Please be aware that the following northbound lane closure will be carried out: B2096 Battle Road Slip Lane, Heathfield temporary prohibition of northbound traffic. From the junction of the B2096 Battle Road to the junction of the A265 Burwash Road. July 23 to August 31 for six weeks. To be able to maintain two-way lights on the A265 Burwash Road. Diversion via: B2096 Battle Road – A265 Burwash Road and vice versa. Advance warning signs will be placed on site advising of actual date of works. If you need to discuss this further please contact: CJ Thorne and Co Ltd on 01825 764123, who will advise you accordingly.

MAYFIELD: Opportunities at Skippers Hill School. Due to increasing numbers at this lovely rural prep school, they are looking for new members to join our team. The school is committed to safeguarding children and young people. All post holders are subject to a satisfactory Enhanced Criminal Records Bureau Disclosure. All posts are Term Time only. Teaching Assistant KS1/2 Hours upon discussion. Kindergarten Teaching Assistant Monday to Friday 8.15am to 1.15pm. Must have a Level 3 Childcare Qualification. Catering Assistant Thursday and Friday 11am to 2.30pm Minibus Driver 6.20am to 8.20am and/or 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Must have full clean driving License, including D1. Please contact Sarah Hammond for further information and an application pack. Closing date Monday 2nd July. sarah.hammond@skippershill.com 01825 830234.

LOCATION OF DEFIBRILLATORS: Just a reminder to where the Defibrillators are located: Five Ashes Inn, on the wall to right of pub entrance. Woodhill Surgery, in the entrance porch. Mayfield Primary School, on the wall by steps to main entrance. Defibrillators are housed in weatherproof boxes and are accessible 24/7. Full audio prompts guide you through as soon as you open the lid. Please remember these locations it could save someone’s life.

MAYFIELD CALENDAR 2019: A reminder to all enthusiastic photographers the calendar production team are looking for new photographs of Mayfield and environs for next year’s calendar. With so many events either having taken place or about to this has to be a wonderful time to get your phones and cameras out and get snapping! The calendar for 2018 sold like hot cakes and hopes to do even better for next year - all profits will go to local charities. All images should be landscape please and sent to mayfieldcalendarphotos@gmail.com.

HORAM: Vacancy for a Parish Councillor. Fancy being involved in decisions that affect the Horam Community? There’s a vacancy on the Horam Parish Council. To be eligible to apply you must be 18 or over, a British subject or Euronational, reside in the parish or within three miles of its boundary, occupy land in the Parish and have your main place of work in the Parish. Send a one-side A4 cv by July 3 to: The Clerk, Horam Parish Council, The Horam Centre, 3 Bank Buildings, Horam TN21 0EH.