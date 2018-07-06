Cross in Hand, Horam, Blackboys & Five Ashes

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Farm Watch Coordinator’s Update. Last week’s reported loose animals on the public highways are up from 11 last week to 81. This is made up of 55 sheep, 21 cows and five horses. Please ensure you continue to check your roadside fields.

CRIME SUMMARY: A garage was broken into on Cade Street in Heathfield overnight on Wednesday June 27. A boat engine was taken (ref: 0188 28/06). Break in 19/06/2018. A farm in Pump Lane, Framfield was entered by cutting the chain. The offender/s then forcefully entered the farm offices, broke into a storage container and stole a quad bike. Call 101 if you have any information quoting Ref Number 0338. Jubilee Park Cross in Hand. It was reported last Saturday evening a group of youths were in the park. Although not causing too much trouble a fire was lit that soon spread. Thankfully it was soon extinguished. Please be aware in this very hot spell and windy conditions do not light fires in public areas.

MAKE THIS SUMMER SAFE: For your Children Online. It’s a great time for your children to enjoy more time with you and maybe head off for a family holiday. However, the long days home from school also mean that they will probably be spending more time online, whether it’s on social media, playing games or watching videos. You want your children to be sociable and inquisitive, but above all, to be safe. How long are they spending online? What content are they looking at? Who are they talking to? These days, it’s just as vital to make sure children are safe online as in the street or the park. Here are some expert tips on helping to protect your children from increasingly commonplace issues such as accessing inappropriate content via websites and streaming, sharing too much personal information, believing fake news, and thinking everyone they meet online is a friend. Expert tips for being a switched on parent: Talk regularly with your children about their and your online lives - Get them to show you what they’re doing and try some of the technologies out for yourself. Show you understand how important technology is to them and talk about the benefits. Don’t shy away from discussing responsible behaviour, and talk about bullying and adult content in the appropriate language for their age. Set boundaries and rules from a young age, including how much time they can spend online for a healthy balance. Set an example by using your own mobile devices responsibly and at the right time. Talk to your friends, family and other parents about how they help their children to progress and keep safe online. Exchange tips and share experiences.

Use parental control software and apps on computers, mobile devices and games consoles, privacy features on social networking sites, and the safety options on search engines. Opt into your ISP’s family filters. But use technological controls only in conjunction with giving guidance and advice. Tell your children that not everybody they meet online is who they appear to be, whether they’re on social media, chatrooms, games or YouTube. Be aware that changes in behaviour or moods may be a sign of some kind of online abuse. Find out how to use social networks’ reporting buttons and show your children. Check lower age limits of social networking and picture sharing sites and make sure your children aren’t using age-inappropriate sites, apps or games. Download apps only from recognised sources such as App Store and Google Play. Add your own email address when setting up accounts for your children. Keep yourself up to date with new game ‘fads’, especially those with negative publicity because they may be violent, encourage gambling or leave the way open for grooming. Be aware of the rise in children’s live streaming of themselves and the dangers associated with it. There is also a danger of children randomly being exposed to inappropriate content on video streaming sites such as YouTube. Talk to your children about online safety basics such as not clicking on random links or attachments, good password practice, not turning off internet security programs/apps and firewalls, and not revealing personal information such as their address, current location or private images.

WEALDEN ALERTS: Savings through forward thinking procurement. Wealden District Council saved nearly three-quarters of a million pounds through its forward-thinking procurement policy. This encourages joint co-operation between local councils and the purchasing of goods and services closer to home. Wealden District Council spent nearly £27 million on externally-procured goods, works and services last year. It has a number of major capital projects underway including the building of the District’s first crematorium. Joint procurement for local councils is carried out through The East Sussex Procurement Hub, which is hosted by Wealden District Council. It provides collaborative buying services to Wealden, Hastings and Rother, as well as Eastbourne and Lewes on joint projects. Since it was set up in 2010, it has achieved total savings in the region of £12million. Last year it undertook 59 procurement exercises for its partners.

ENERGY EFFICIENCY: Committed to energy efficiency. Wealden District Council has won the 2018 Regional Landlord of the Year award for its commitment to energy efficiency for its tenants.

Double glazing. ‘This award acknowledges what we have done to improve the 3,000 properties we manage on behalf of our tenants,’ said Councillor Graham Wells, Wealden Cabinet member for Housing. ‘We have been particularly keen to improve the heat efficiency of our rural council housing where it is reliant on solid fuel heating.’ Other initiatives include: Topping-up loft insulation to a 270mm depth and installing cavity wall insulation to council homes where possible. Completed installation of double glazing to all properties. Installation of solar Photo Voltaic and LED lighting on ten retirement living housing schemes. Installation of LED lighting to communal areas and external lighting in blocks of flats. Work with the Affordable Warmth Steering Group and the Fuel Poverty Network to provide advice to tenants and residents. Work with neighbouring councils on the East Sussex Energy Partnership to deliver the Warmer Homes Healthy People project. Provide Pop-up energy shops to carry out free fuel bill checks. The Big Wealden Switch, the Council’s collective energy buying scheme. Wealden’s award has been for commitment to energy efficiency in the South East of England. This is one of the 11 UK regional areas covered by the National Energy Awards. The Council was nominated by the contractor Ecosphere. The awards are open to owners of residential, industrial or commercial properties who have improved the energy efficiency of their properties. In doing so, they have improved the welfare and quality of life for their tenants.

HEATHFIELD OUT AND ABOUT: Road Closure. A road diversion will be in force when South East Water embarks on a seven week project, starting Monday July 16, to replace an old unreliable water main in Foords Lane, Heathfield. Construction will be along Foords Lane between the river crossing and Hammers Lane. As a safety precaution for pedestrians, motorists and the contractor, Foords Lane will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the work with access to local homes and businesses being maintained throughout. There will be a diversion route clearly signposted.

LE MARCHE: Bank Holiday Monday. They never stop, the minute one Le Marche is over, teams are preparing for the next. This year’s Le Marche, the 21st, will draw visitors into the town from far and wide. There’s free entertainment; music of all types plus magic for the children, dozens of great stalls selling French produce such as fresh fruit, vegetables, patisserie, home accessories such as table clothes and Provencal soaps plus home-based stalls from traders near to town. Gates open at 9.30am and the market closes at 3.30pm. It’s a really good day out and it would be terrific if more shops in the town could open as well. Because so many people come into Heathfield for the day, they could find customers like what they see and come back for more. We will be providing more details about what is planned for the day as soon as they are available.

SILVER BAND: Heathfield Silver Band is at Eastbourne Bandstand on the seafront again from 3pm on Sunday. Go along and support them. They’re bound to give us a rousing rendition of Sussex by the Sea, plus other fine music, excellently played, both new and old.

CROSS IN HAND: Amenities Society. ‎John Plant reports good news. The society has been awarded a grant of £2400 from Sussex Lund which will be used to cover the cost of spraying the area we cleared of rhododendron earlier this year. They hope to start the spraying later this month.

MAYFIELD: Mayfield Horticultural Society Saturday July 21, 2.30pm. Summer Show, Mayfield Memorial Hall /Scout and Guide Hall. The Show Secretary, Diane Kirkness, welcomes entries from everyone! Free Summer Show Schedule available at MAYFACS office in The Old Library (to the right of the main entrance to Mayfield Memorial Hall), open 9am to 4pm most Mondays and Tuesdays, Truffles Bakery and Mayfield Chiropody and Podiatry Clinic in Mayfield High Street and The Shopping Basket in Station Road. Alternatively, the Schedule can be viewed on their website www.mhs. mayfieldfiveashes.org.uk and the entry form printed off. Photocopies of entry forms will also be accepted. See the schedule for details of all the vegetable, fruit, flower, floral art, crafts, domestic and photographic classes open to everyone and the art and craft classes just for children. Note the 50-word Mini Saga, The Lie, with the appropriate entry form, must be in by 4pm Thursday July 12 to allow time for judging. All other entry forms must be in by Thursday July19. The schedule contains details on delivery of the entries on the day of the show, hints for exhibitors, show rules, details on points awarded for collections of vegetables and recipes for some of the Domestic classes. If you want to join the Society for £5, there is also a membership form on page 21 of the schedule, or it can be printed off from the website. The society is excited to introduce new classes for 2018; any flower/vegetable grown from a plug plant in a novelty container eg an old boot, a vegetable-based cake, a ‘free from’ sweet or savoury dish (eg dairy free, gluten free, meat free, vegan) and a family project, picnic in a container. For children, there are new fun things to make; an edible necklace, a butterfly mask (under 7 years), dinosaur mask (8 to 9 years) and mask of your choice (10 to 11 years). The show schedule has something for everyone and it’s really hoped that you will have a look and feel inspired to enter this vibrant Mayfield event. Wednesday, August 22, Summer Outing to RHS Wisley, everyone welcome. Cost £17 per person for entry and transport. Departs The Middle House, Mayfield 9.15am, returning approximately 5pm. To book contact Bridget Blow, email ericblow@btinternet.com, phone 872829 or book at the Summer Show. A big thank you to everyone who supported the plant sale by growing, selling or buying plants. Rosemary Bayliss mayfieldhorticultural society@ gmail.com

MAYZING COMMUNITY CHOIR: It’s summer concert time again. Please come along to the concert in St Dunstan’s Church on Saturday July 14, start 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm). As usual there will be an interesting mix of music, spanning not just decades but centuries too and a chance for audience participation! Tickets will be on sale in The Shopping Basket, from The Old Library on a Monday or Tuesday or from a member of the choir. Prices are £8 for adults and £4 for children/students. Any profit from the concert will be going to a charity, still to be decided.

ST DUNSTAN’S SUNDAY CLUB: Sunday at 10.15am Bring your favourite teddy bear to church. London House. All ages welcome. Children may sit with their parents or Sunday Club leaders.

ROAD CLOSURE: South Street. A new water main is scheduled to be installed in South Street and Richmond Gardens. South Street will therefore be closed to through traffic between the junctions of St Mary-in -the-Fields and Vale Road. Construction work is planned to start on Monday July 2 and is expected to take approximately nine weeks. Residents that need to access South Street, the car park, Vale Road, The Avenues and Cordbatt Hill will need use Holders Lane in the High Street or The Avenues in Fletching Street opposite the Carpenters Cottages.

HALLS FOR HIRE: Colkins Mill Church Hall, Mr S Harland 01435 873194; Cricket Pavilion, Rob Sharma bookings@ mayfieldcricketclub.co.uk 07739658403; London House, Valerie Donovan. Pick up keys from Burnetts Estate Agents 01435 873253; Memorial Hall including The Old Library, Shirley Holland booking@mayfield memorialhall.org 01435 872163 (evenings), 01435 873438 (hall); Five Ashes Village Hall Kas Shepperson 5asheshallbooking@gmail.com. 01825 831945; Scout Hall Rosina Fabrics 01435 873670.

HORAM: It’s the end of an era. Wessons Cafe closed its doors for the last time Sunday June 2. Good luck to Steve, Loz and family, have a wonderful retirement. I am sure the local community and the bikers will miss you.

